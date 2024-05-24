Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Recurrent Energy secures €674 million financing for solar and storage projects

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Recurrent Energy secures €674 million financing for solar and storage projects

News

Ørsted, JP Morgan close US$680 million financing for US solar and solar-plus-storage projects

News

Entergy Louisiana gets approval to add 3GW solar PV

News

Waaree to supply 445MW of modules to Statkraft for Indian project

News

Indian solar capacity up 400% in Q1 2024

News

Reviewing the performance of China’s big-five PV module producers

News, Editors' Blog, Features

Pivot Energy, Rivian to build 60MW community solar in Illinois, US

News

Acciona Energía commissions 458MW Red-Tailed Hawk solar project in Texas

News

‘It should be a seller’s market’: the shifting balance of power in the renewable PPA market

News

BNEF: Solar and wind capacity to reach 31TW in 2050

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Recurrent Energy did not confirm the total capacity of either solar or energy storage that the facility will fund. Image: Recurrent Energy

Solar project developer Recurrent Energy has secured a €674 million (US$730 million) revolving credit facility to expand its European solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio.

The company – a subsidiary of major Chinese solar manufacturer Canadian Solar – signed the agreement in Seville, Spain, yesterday with Banco Santander CIB, ING, and several other financial bodies. The multi-currency facility – delivered in both GBP and Euros – includes “potential upsizing” to a total of €1.3 billion (US$1.41 billion).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It will ultimately support solar and BESS developments across Spain, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, France and Germany. First, the financing will support around 1GW of solar PV projects, with “the vast majority” to be developed in Spain, with some to be built in the UK.

Recurrent Energy did not confirm the total capacity of either solar or energy storage that the facility will fund. It said that its total development pipeline constitutes 26GWp of solar PV and 56GWh of energy storage.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy said the deal “solidifies … our transformation into one of the world’s leading independent renewable energy producers and developers.”

The company has been transitioning towards an IPP model – where it builds, develops and owns its projects – over the last year. Last month, it secured another €110 million multi-currency financing facility to develop its pipeline and facilitate its IPP transition.

In January, Blackrock, the world’s largest asset owner, made a US$500 million equity investment to acquire a 20% stake in Recurrent Energy. Recurrent said that, as part of its IPP transition, the deal would allow it to secure reliable revenues in Europe and the US in “low-risk currencies”

In its Q1 2024 financial results, Recurrent Energy’s parent company Canadian Solar posted decreased module shipments but increased revenues compared with its Q4 2023 results.

UPCOMING EVENT

UK Solar Summit 2024

4 June 2024
London, UK
UK Solar Summit 2024 will look at the role solar currently plays in the energy mix, how this will change over the coming years and how this aligns with net-zero and other government targets. We will break down all these challenges and help build up solutions through discursive panels, motivational keynotes and case studies, with newly added interactive sessions to get you moving and meeting your peers, making the connections you need to boost your business.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
bess, canadian solar, finance, recurrent energy, santander, solar pv, spain, united kingdom

Read Next

Ørsted building

Ørsted, JP Morgan close US$680 million financing for US solar and solar-plus-storage projects

May 24, 2024
Ørsted has closed a US$680 million tax equity financing with JP Morgan for a solar project, alongside a solar-plus-storage project.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.
Premium

Reviewing the performance of China’s big-five PV module producers

May 24, 2024
Quarterly reports from China’s big-five PV module producers highlight the challenges PV manufacturers face in maintaining profitability.
US Congress Image: Pixabay

AD/CVD laws to create ‘significant disadvantage’ for SE Asian PV imports – CEA

May 23, 2024
The flurry of recent tariff changes for solar imports to the US is likely to make products from Southeast Asia less attractive to buyers, according to renewables analysis firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA).
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon notified of Nasdaq non-compliance over financial reporting

May 22, 2024
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon has received a notice of non-compliance from the Nasdaq stock exchange for failing to file its financial statements on time.
tsi
Premium

Soaring silver prices: how PV developers can tackle a new cost challenge

May 22, 2024
The global price of silver has continued to rise, with the average price increasing to RMB8,211/kilogram (US$32.03/ounce), a historical high.
PVEL Hail Strike PV Module Testing

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

May 21, 2024
"Why do my insurance premiums keep rising, even though I haven't had a claim?" The answer lies in the landscape of natural catastrophe risk.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AD/CVD laws to create ‘significant disadvantage’ for SE Asian PV imports – CEA

News

Acciona Energía commissions 458MW Red-Tailed Hawk solar project in Texas

News

Maxeon notified of Nasdaq non-compliance over financial reporting

News

Soaring silver prices: how PV developers can tackle a new cost challenge

Features, Editors' Blog

Cleanleaf Energy signs 350MW utility-scale PV O&M contracts

News

COVID-19 and European solar: Enel and Solarcentury on what comes next

News

Upcoming Events

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece
© Solar Media Limited 2024