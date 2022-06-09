Subscribe
RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

By Liam Stoker
Asia & Oceania

RENA’s MonoTEX is a moderating and wetting agent used in IPA-free alkaline cell texturing. Image: RENA.

Solar manufacturing products provider RENA Technologies has partnered with India’s Kredence Performance Materials to offer solar cell texturing capabilities to India’s burgeoning PV manufacturing market.

The duo will combine to offer RENA’s MonoTEX product, a moderating and wetting agent for use in alkaline cell texturing, just as India’s solar manufacturing landscape is set to expand rapidly.

Under the terms of the deal RENA will gain access to chemicals company Kredence’s production facilities in India, which RENA said would allow for fast, local delivery inside the country.

Kredence said it would cement the company’s position as one of the India solar industry’s leading providers of chemicals and materials.

Bharat Bhatnagar, MD of Kredence Performance Materials India, said that local delivery capabilities would prevent hold-ups that are occurring within India’s solar supply chain.

Bhatnagar meanwhile also said Kredence was preparing for the “expected fast growth” of India’s solar industry by focusing on monocrystalline silicon.

India’s solar manufacturing scene is set to take off with the government’s production-linked incentive stimulating tens-of-gigawatts worth of interest from solar manufacturers in expanding within the country.

