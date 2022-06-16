Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Renewables developers to be primary beneficiaries of high power prices in Europe this decade

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Renewables developers to be primary beneficiaries of high power prices in Europe this decade

News

Longroad invests in developer Valta Energy to grow distributed generation segment

News

India and Germany to be solar outperformers but miss install targets, Fitch says

News

Leeward Renewable Energy breaks ground on 200MW Texas project

News

SEIA lays out its vision for US interconnection reform, suggests sweeping changes at various levels

News

US solar must work through latent demand ‘bubble’ before AD/CVD intervention is felt

News

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

News

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

News

ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
National-level policy will need to increase its support in investing into the grid and energy storage if it wants to avoid a negative market growth. Image: Unsplash.

European developers will be the primary beneficiaries of current higher wholesale prices and favourable economics for renewables projects over the next decade, according to a report from advisory firm Edison Group.

The solar market in itself would see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% over this decade, with developers being able to see double-digit returns on capital, helped by long-term growth in European renewables (mainly solar and wind) and thanks to a favourable regulatory environment.

The report outlines that the most capital-intensive model for developers is the development of greenfield sites, where developers who build renewable assets from scratch without selling them afterwards will get a better return on their investment.

Moreover, developers able to finance assets through their own balance sheets will also benefit from the current wholesale high prices as well as developers securing power purchase agreements (PPAs) for longer than 10 years due to high market prices, said the report.

Interest in long-term PPAs among the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector and corporate entities has increased companies seek to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate energy price volatility.

The PPA market has almost doubled between 2020 and 2021 to nearly 7GW, said the report, with corporate PPAs accounting for just 9% of annual installations for solar PV, compared to 30% for wind.

Even if renewable projects can be financially viable without any government subsidies, different regulatory support – accelerated project approvals, encouraging corporate PPAs, market or grid investments – could enhance project economics, said Edison Group.

One of the examples shown in the report is how Poland’s subsidy for rooftop solar helped the market grow in comparison to the wind industry, which halted due to an unfavourable policy.

National-level policy, however, needs to urgently increase its policy support in terms of investment in grid and energy storage, as the current policies imply an annual decrease in the growth by 6% as shown in the chart below.

Without increased national-policy support, the EU market growth could decline 6%. Image: Edison Group.

The EU and the UK will need to invest “hundreds of billions of euros” to support the power system if they aim to reach their renewables target by the end of the decade, with short, medium and large duration storage solutions needed to improve the grid.

James Magness, director of energy & resources at Edison Group, said: “The geopolitical crisis in Europe has accelerated the need for European countries to decarbonise power generation. 

“With the European energy crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulting in a rise in fuel prices – and we believe they will remain structurally higher in the long-term – there has never been more opportunity for renewable energy developers to benefit, particularly in the solar and wind sectors.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
edison group, europe, european solar, grid infrastructure, growth markets, power purchase agreement, ppa, solar pv developer

Read Next

Prime Infra plans Philippine solar-storage project with up to 3.5GW of PV

June 13, 2022
An infrastructure company owned by billionaire Enrique Razon is planning to build a solar-plus-storage plant in the Philippines that will feature 2.5 – 3.5GW of PV.

NSW to fast-track renewable energy zones with US$856m grid investment

June 10, 2022
The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) will invest AU$1.2 billion (US$856 million) in new transmission lines and infrastructure over the next ten years to accelerate the connection of planned renewable energy zones.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

June 9, 2022
Global investment manager CarVal has invested €100 million (US$107 million) in Swedish solar company Svea Solar to support its expansion of utility-scale solar plants in Europe.

Ørsted sets up onshore unit in Spain, targets multi-gigawatt solar and wind pipeline

June 9, 2022
Danish energy company Ørsted is establishing an onshore renewables business in Spain as it looks to participate in the country’s auctions and develop solar, wind and energy storage projects.

Volatile European power markets may be obscuring huge cannibalisation risk

June 8, 2022
High power prices in Europe may be obscuring the impacts of price cannibalisation that threatens the future profitability of renewable energy on the continent, with a ‘belt of doom’ observed in Germany and Spain at risk of 30% cannibalisation rates by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022