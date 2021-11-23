RES appoints two new divisional CEOs to lead growth strategy

Rachel Ruffle and Marco Perona will hold the respective roles of CEO EMEA and CEO, Support Services. Image: RES.

Renewables developer and O&M provider RES has appointed two new chief executives to lead on its growth plans.

Rachel Ruffle, who previously held the role of CEO for Northern Europe, will now hold the title of CEO for Europe, Middle East and Australia (EMEA), and will lead on the firm’s development and construction activities in those respective markets.

Marco Perona, meanwhile, will assume the newly created role of CEO Support Services and lead on RES’ asset management and operations and maintenance activities.

Both Ruffle and Perona will report directly into group CEO Eduardo Medina, who succeeded Ivor Catto last month.

The appointments also follow the completion of RES’ sale of its French project development arm to Hanwha Solutions earlier this month. At the time RES said the proceeds from that sale would help fuel the international growth of its development arm and today Medina said the new roles would “ensure a high level of global consistency” for its clients.

“RES is significantly increasing its investments in development for wind, solar and energy storage across all markets. We plan to continue to grow our support services business in asset management and O&M both organically and through acquisitions. By scaling up, we can deliver efficiencies and further increase the value we add to our clients,” he added.