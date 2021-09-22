RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

Eduardo Medina (pictured) has previously held roles at Vestas, SunPower and Acciona Energia. Image: RES.

Renewables developer and asset manager RES has named Eduardo Medina as its new chief executive designate, with the former Vestas, SunPower and Acciona exec set to take over at the end of next month.

Current CEO Ivor Catto is to retire next month having led the company for 13 years, with a handover period set to take place until then.

Medina’s previous role was as North America president for wind developer Vestas, having previously held senior positions at solar installer and former module manufacturer SunPower, developer Acciona Energia and power electronics businesses General Electric and Gamesa.

Medina will formally succeed Catto from 1 November.

Gavin McAlpine, chairmain at RES, said Catto’s contribution to the business had been “exceptional” and lauded not just his contribution to RES, but the renewables sector as a whole.

Medina meanwhile said his focus going forward would be on bolstering RES’ project development and support services functions.

“There is a clear opportunity to consolidate our position as a leading Asset Manager and O&M provider, plus, capitalise on the significant market opportunities in our business geographies. RES has such a unique culture, heritage and people, I am very much looking forward to taking up the position,” he said.