Researchers tackle TOPCon ‘efficiency-cost-bifaciliaty trilemma’

“Overcoming this efficiency-cost-bifaciality trilemma is crucial for enhancing the competitiveness and accelerating the deployment of TOPCon technology,” they said.

The team, led by NIMTE’s Professor Ye Jichun, developed a process that integrates a precision steel-stencil printing technology and a local polysilicon contact design to achieve a certified efficiency of 26.09% on industrial-grade M10 silicon wafers.

Additionally, the researchers noted that the transition from conventional screen printing to steel-stencil printing enabled the use of narrow fingers, resulting in “substantial” savings in silver consumption. Reducing silver in PV cells is seen as a key area for future cost savings.

Meanwhile, they said the laser-patterned localised polysilicon contact design improved cell bifaciliatiy by optimising the trade-off between carrier transport and parasitic absorption. A bifaciliaty level of ~90% was reported, a level they said was “beneficial for practical energy yield”.

Concluding, the researchers noted: “By demonstrating a viable path to simultaneously enhance efficiency, lower silver consumption, and unlock bifacial gains, this work provides a scalable blueprint for photovoltaic manufacturing, strengthening the position of TOPCon technology for terawatt-scale sustainable energy deployment.”

The process is presented in a paper published in the journal Joule.