Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

News

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

News

Australia to reach 30% non-hydro renewable energy by 2030

News

JA Solar planning new 20GW cell and module manufacturing hub in Qidong, China

News

FIMER’s PVS-10/33-TL three-phase string inverter offers greater C&I project flexibility

Product Reviews

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

India solar install consensus forms as market primed for deployment spike in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Formulanone/Flickr.

Rikers Island, the infamous island home to New York City’s main prison complex, is to be used to explore the development of renewable energy generation and battery energy storage.

The Renewable Rikers Act, a series of bills transferring ownership of a portion of the island from the Department of Corrections (DOC) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services was passed into law by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on 25 February. Blasio said the Act will create “a new reality” on the island, which could be used to “create a lot of renewable energy” for the city. All of the island would be transferred to the DCAS by 2027, by which point the prison complex is scheduled to close.

The two bills, Intro. 1592 and Intro. 1593, would respectively initiate the handover of control to the DCAS on 1 July and give a green light to a feasibility study for potential renewable energy projects on the island.  Intro 1592 also establishes a Rikers Island Advisory Committee, made up of people who were incarcerated on Rikers Island, immediate family of inmates, environmental justice advocates, the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability (MOS), the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Sanitation and the Department of Parks and Recreation. Blasio said the group would “do a lot to determine resilient, sustainable use for Rikers Island going forward.”

Intro 1593 requires the MOS to carry out a study that would assess whether different types of renewable energy sources, combined with battery storage, are feasible on Rikers Island. The study would examine economic costs, value, rate of return and sustainability. The City is already required to complete a long-term energy plan to assess the feasibility of replacing in-city gas-fired power plants with renewable energy sources, and the new law would include the feasibility study as part of the wider initiative, which is due on 30 June 2022.

“Our biggest challenge going forward is going to be fighting climate change and protecting the city, protecting our people, protecting the earth,” Blasio said. “Rikers Island could be an important part of that as a place we could potentially create a lot of renewable energy for this city.”

New York State’s governor Andrew Cuomo laid out a ‘green economy recovery’ at the start of 2021, which is expected to result in 12.4GW of new renewables capacity and directly create over 50,000 jobs. This year, the state will contract for 23 large-scale solar farms and one hydroelectric facility with a combined capacity of more than 2.2GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bill de blasio, colocation, feasibility study, new york, new york city, renewable energy, rikers island, solar-plus-storage, usa solar

Read Next

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

March 8, 2021
Energy company American Electric Power (AEP) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take on new utility-scale new solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems located in the PJM Interconnection area.

Texas and Florida see small scale solar capacity jump

March 5, 2021
Small-scale solar installations in Texas and Florida got a boost last year thanks to incentives and policy changes in the states.

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

March 5, 2021
EDP Renewables (EDPR) has completed its acquisition of the distributed solar platform of renewables investor C2 Energy Capital.

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

March 4, 2021
The US’ largest floating solar farm has been completed in the city of Healdsburg, California.

Biden administration upholds Trump’s removal of bifacial tariff exemption

March 3, 2021
The Biden administration has supported former US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to remove a tariff exemption for bifacial solar panel imports.

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

March 1, 2021
An Australian solar-plus-storage project that aims to supply 20% of Singapore’s electricity demand has been marked as a priority initiative by advisory group Infrastructure Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Rikers Island could become a renewable energy and storage hub

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

American Electric Power subsidiary issues new RFP for renewables and storage projects

News

Endesa acquires 519MW Spanish solar portfolio from Arena Power

News

Australia to reach 30% non-hydro renewable energy by 2030

News

JA Solar planning new 20GW cell and module manufacturing hub in Qidong, China

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2020!
View Offer
Hide Offer