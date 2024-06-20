Risen Energy’s 767.38Wp heterojunction PV module reaches 24.7% conversion efficiency

With this latest conversion efficiency record, Risen Energy breaks the 24% barrier for HJT modules and increases by 0.6 percentage points fellow solar PV manufacturer Huasun’s record conversion efficiency. Last November, Huasun achieved a 24.16% conversion efficiency and a power output of 750.544W for its HJT module.

“As the latest product under the carbon emission reduction strategy to achieve ‘dual carbon’ goals, our HJT Hyper-ion Modules are innate in multiple advantages, encompassing the concept of ‘four highs and four lows’ – high power output, high electricity generation, high conversion efficiency, and high reliability, along with low degradation, low temperature coefficient, low carbon footprint, and low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE),” said Liu Yafeng, VP of global PV Research Institute at Risen Energy.

Moreover, Risen Energy’s HJT Hyper-ion module line have passed several IEC standards and environmental reliability tests, including IEC TS 63126, IEC TS 63209-1, and IEC 62938-82. Shipments of the Hyper-ion module line have exceeded 4GW shipments so far.

Risen Energy has recently been ranked among the top 12 solar PV manufacturers in Wood Mackenzie’s latest module manufacturer rankings, sitting at number five with a score of 78.