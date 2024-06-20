Subscribe To Premium
Risen Energy’s 767.38Wp heterojunction PV module reaches 24.7% conversion efficiency

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Risen Energy’s 767.38Wp heterojunction PV module reaches 24.7% conversion efficiency

‘We are able to give you certainty’: EIT launches European Solar Academy at Intersolar Europe 2024

Germany to add 22GW solar PV capacity annually from 2026

‘TOPCon needs relatively lower equipment investment’: Solar N Plus on company direction, shipments and plans

‘A level playing field in EU must be ensured’: SPE on measures to support inverter manufacturers

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

‘Do something smart to reduce the bureaucracy’: Implementing the NZIA at Intersolar Europe 2024

‘Optimistic about the European and Southeast Asian markets’: Hopewind on its global plans at Intersolar Europe 2024

New products, innovations and projects: The smarter E Europe announces 2024 award winners

‘Lay out the market widely’: Hypontech on its products and operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

Risen Energy’s HJT Hyper-ion module line passes the 24% conversion efficiency barrier. Image: Risen Energy.

Chinese solar PV module manufacturer Risen Energy has achieved a 24.7% conversion efficiency and 767.38Wp maximum power output on its heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion modules.

However, the company did not disclose the name of the third-party organisation that made the module efficiency test. When the company achieved a maximum output of 741.456W and a conversion rate of 23.89% for an HJT module in early 2023, the testing was certified by TÜV SÜD.

With this latest conversion efficiency record, Risen Energy breaks the 24% barrier for HJT modules and increases by 0.6 percentage points fellow solar PV manufacturer Huasun’s record conversion efficiency. Last November, Huasun achieved a 24.16% conversion efficiency and a power output of 750.544W for its HJT module.

“As the latest product under the carbon emission reduction strategy to achieve ‘dual carbon’ goals, our HJT Hyper-ion Modules are innate in multiple advantages, encompassing the concept of ‘four highs and four lows’ – high power output, high electricity generation, high conversion efficiency, and high reliability, along with low degradation, low temperature coefficient, low carbon footprint, and low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE),” said Liu Yafeng, VP of global PV Research Institute at Risen Energy.

Moreover, Risen Energy’s HJT Hyper-ion module line have passed several IEC standards and environmental reliability tests, including IEC TS 63126, IEC TS 63209-1, and IEC 62938-82. Shipments of the Hyper-ion module line have exceeded 4GW shipments so far.

Risen Energy has recently been ranked among the top 12 solar PV manufacturers in Wood Mackenzie’s latest module manufacturer rankings, sitting at number five with a score of 78.

conversion efficiency, heterojunction, hjt, hyperion, module efficiency, risen energy

