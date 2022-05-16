Risen rolls out HJT production line in China

Risen Energy has started production of its G12 HJT Hyper-ion module line in China. Image: Risen Energy.

Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy has started production at its 120μm heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production line in Changzhou City, China.

The company upgraded its HJT pilot line over the past three months, with cells produced to now be used within its Hyper-ion modules which uses G12 120μm half-cut cells.

Boasting a mass production cell efficiency of 25.5%, the cell structure uses a microcrystalline doping layer and has lower silver content paste than comparative PERC cells, Risen said.

The power output of the modules for this cell can reach up to 700Wp+ with a module efficiency of 22.53%.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member touted its HJT Hyper-ion modules decreasing LCOE by 10% compared to PERC modules and with a reduced carbon footprint that “will make outstanding contributions to realizing ‘carbon neutrality’” said the manufacturer.

Last month, Risen launched a range of HJT modules and building-integrated PV modules with a focus on reducing its carbon use, with HJT lowering the carbon value by 30% compared to PERC modules.

Earlier this year, the SMSL member announced a US$7 billion expansion plan to ramp up its module manufacturing capacity as well as its power generation projects.