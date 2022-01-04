Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

Risen exhibiting at SNEC in 2021. Image: PV Tech.

Solar manufacturer Risen Energy has revealed the details of a RMB44.6 billion (US$7 billion) manufacturing capacity expansion plan that will span n-type polysilicon ingots, modules and renewables projects.

In late December, ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Risen announced it had signed two agreements with the local government in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia, to advance capacity expansion plans in the region.

The plans are broadly split into two specific areas; upstream material and module manufacturing and downstream power generation projects, the electricity from which will be used to reduce the carbon intensity of the manufacturing operations.

Amongst the projects announced are a 200,000MT silicon metal production facility, a 150,000MT high-purity silicon plant, an n-type silicon crystal production project with a capacity of 10GW and a 10GW module assembly plant.

They will be joined by a hybrid renewables project development that will combine 3.5GW of solar PV, 1.6GW of onshore wind and an energy storage facility of undisclosed capacity.

Full details of the expansion plan can be found below.

Expansion capacity Estimated investment (RMB hundred million) Construction plan Silicon metal, 200,000 tons/year 23.5 Separately built in order High purity silicon, 150,000 tons/year 135 Separately built in order N-type silicon crystal ingots, 10GW/year 30 One-time construction Modules, 10GW/year 6 One-time construction 3.5GW solar PV facility 140 In batches 1.6GW wind power facility 112 In batches Energy storage project Undisclosed N/A

Risen said the expansion plans would help the SMSL manufacturer establish a more vertically integrated industrial manufacturing chain, assembling a comprehensive production plan from material, ingot, cell and module production, while also enhancing the company’s profitability.

Leading solar manufacturers have, over the course of the last 18 months in particular, looked to become more vertically integrated and hold more control over their supply chains owing to drastic price volatility upstream and forced labour allegations creating a need for greater supply chain transparency and traceability.