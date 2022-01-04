Solar Media
News

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

By Carrie Xiao
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

When is the right time for PV repowering?

Featured Articles, Features

What transmission technologies are easing grid connection?

Featured Articles, Features

How AI can help grids accommodate more solar PV

Features, Guest Blog

What does it take to build (and maintain) solar in MENA’s harsher climes?

Featured Articles, Features

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

News

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

Editors' Blog, Features

EDITOR’S BLOG: Collaboration is pivotal to the energy transition, 2022 must be the year the PV industry unites

Editors' Blog, Features
Risen exhibiting at SNEC in 2021. Image: PV Tech.

Solar manufacturer Risen Energy has revealed the details of a RMB44.6 billion (US$7 billion) manufacturing capacity expansion plan that will span n-type polysilicon ingots, modules and renewables projects.

In late December, ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Risen announced it had signed two agreements with the local government in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia, to advance capacity expansion plans in the region.

The plans are broadly split into two specific areas; upstream material and module manufacturing and downstream power generation projects, the electricity from which will be used to reduce the carbon intensity of the manufacturing operations.

Amongst the projects announced are a 200,000MT silicon metal production facility, a 150,000MT high-purity silicon plant, an n-type silicon crystal production project with a capacity of 10GW and a 10GW module assembly plant.

They will be joined by a hybrid renewables project development that will combine 3.5GW of solar PV, 1.6GW of onshore wind and an energy storage facility of undisclosed capacity.

Full details of the expansion plan can be found below.

Expansion capacityEstimated investment (RMB hundred million)Construction plan
Silicon metal, 200,000 tons/year23.5Separately built in order
High purity silicon, 150,000 tons/year135Separately built in order
N-type silicon crystal ingots, 10GW/year30One-time construction
Modules, 10GW/year6One-time construction
3.5GW solar PV facility140In batches
1.6GW wind power facility112In batches
Energy storage projectUndisclosedN/A

Risen said the expansion plans would help the SMSL manufacturer establish a more vertically integrated industrial manufacturing chain, assembling a comprehensive production plan from material, ingot, cell and module production, while also enhancing the company’s profitability.

Leading solar manufacturers have, over the course of the last 18 months in particular, looked to become more vertically integrated and hold more control over their supply chains owing to drastic price volatility upstream and forced labour allegations creating a need for greater supply chain transparency and traceability.

capacity expansion, china, manufacturing, module capacity, n-type, polysilicon, risen, risen energy, upstream

