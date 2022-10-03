Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Romanian partners to build 450MW of solar PV

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Romanian partners to build 450MW of solar PV

News

ARENA launches US$28 million programme to decarbonise Australian industrial sector

News

RWE buys Con Edison’s renewable energy subsidies, adds 3GW of operating US assets

News

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

News

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

News

Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency

News

EU countries agree to renewables revenue cap, SolarPower Europe ‘deeply concerned’

News

Ukraine’s solar trade body aims for 17GW of solar capacity by 2030, one million solar rooftops

Features, Interviews

Brookfield invests US$2 billion in US market with double acquisition of Scout Clean Energy, Standard Solar

News

Intersect Power closes US$3.1 billion financing to complete 2.2GW near-term portfolio, takes recent funding to US$6 billion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The projects are expected to be operational in 2024. Image: Sonnedix.

Romanian oil company OMV Petrom and state-owned utility Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia) will build 450MW of solar PV in Romania.

The total investment will be more than €400 million (US$390 million) for the construction of four solar parks, which once operational will increase Romania’s installed solar capacity by almost a third, according to OMV Petrom.

The company was selected by the CE Oltenia as the investor for these projects back in December 2021.

About 70% of the financing for the 450MW solar PV parks will be financed through the European Union’s Modernisation Fund, aimed to support ten eastern member countries to meet their 2030 renewables targets.

The solar plants will be built on former mining sites operated by CE Oltenia – which is the largest coal-based energy producer in Romania – in the regions of Oltenia (three of the projects) and Transylvania.

The companies expect the solar PV plants to begin supplying electricity from 2024.

Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom executive board and responsible for gas and power, said: “Our goal is to put in function more than 1 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030, including through partnerships.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ce oltenia, eastern europe, LargeScaleCEE, largescaleeu, omv petrom, project development, romania

Read Next

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

September 26, 2022
Plenitude, a renewables subsidiary of oil major Eni, has partnered with IPP Infrastrutture to develop 1.5GW of solar PV and wind projects in Italy and Spain.

REPowerEU scenario could double number of solar jobs in EU by 2030

September 21, 2022
Under the REPowerEU scenario to install 750GWdc of solar across the European Union by 2030, the bloc will require 1 million solar workers, double the numbers from 2021.

Matrix Renewables acquires 4.6GW US solar development portfolio

September 20, 2022
Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has secured a 4.6GW utility-scale solar PV portfolio from developer SolarStone Partners.

Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

August 26, 2022
Utility giant Iberdrola will commission 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain in the coming months, with 12 projects already in construction.

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

July 5, 2022
Enlight Renewable Energy is to acquire and co-develop almost 400MW of solar PV in Croatia, bolstering its position in Europe’s solar market.

Total Eren commissions 131MWp bifacial-only solar project in Uzbekistan

July 5, 2022
Total Eren has commissioned a 131MWp solar project in Uzbekistan, the independent power producer’s first to exclusively use bifacial modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU countries agree to renewables revenue cap, SolarPower Europe ‘deeply concerned’

News

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

News

Brookfield invests US$2 billion in US market with double acquisition of Scout Clean Energy, Standard Solar

News

Ukraine’s solar trade body aims for 17GW of solar capacity by 2030, one million solar rooftops

Features, Interviews

Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million

News

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

Product Reviews

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

The UK’s Solar-Plus-Storage Pipeline, Current Deployment Trends & Landscape to 2030

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 5, 2022
Webinar

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
© Solar Media Limited 2022