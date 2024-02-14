Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Rooftop solar generation meets 1.5% of US electricity demand in 2022

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Rooftop solar generation meets 1.5% of US electricity demand in 2022

News

French telecoms firm iliad Group inks 90MW solar PPAs across Europe

News

Increasing interest from investors in US community solar projects

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

National Grid Renewables breaks ground on 95MW Minnesota PV portfolio

News

Tigo Energy to lower inventory by Q1 2024, poses decreased FY 2023 results

News

Hartek to build 75MW solar plant in Indian state of Bihar

News

Italy to put €1.7 billion behind 1GW of agrivoltaics projects

News

BloombergNEF: Europe drives global corporate PPA growth in 2023

News

VNEM lets renters in on rooftop solar – and California needs it most

Features, Guest Blog

Super Bowl LVIII powered entirely by Nevada solar-plus-storage project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Small-scale solar generation grew rapidly from 2012 to 2022. Image: SunPower

Production of small-scale solar installations increased by ten times between 2012 and 2022, but the US has only tapped into a small fraction of the technical potential of rooftop solar, the major contributor towards small-scale solar installations.

According to the report ‘Rooftop solar on the rise’, compiled by the Frontier Group and the Environment America Research & Policy Center, small-scale solar generation grew rapidly from 5,959GWh in 2012 to 61,281GWh in 2022, driven by the rapid uptake of installations on homes.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In 2022, residential solar systems generated 39,510GWh, or 64% of all electricity from small-scale solar installations in the US, while commercial produced a total of 17,724GWh. However, the increase in rooftop solar generation only covered 1.5% of all electricity used in the US.

The study also covered rooftop solar potential in the US. The authors said rooftop solar could generate electricity equivalent to about 45% of all national electricity sales at the 2022 level of demand. California boasted the highest annual rooftop solar generation potential of 236TWh per year, followed by Texas (160TWh), New York (126TWh) and Ohio (65TWh).

However, the actual power production only accounted for a small fraction of the rooftop solar potential in all states. California’s annual rooftop solar generation in 2022 only reached 10.2% of the rooftop power generation potential, the highest among all states. New York’s production only reached 5.15% of the potential, followed by Florida (2.02%), Illinois (1.95%), and Texas (1.87%).

The report also suggested that commercial rooftops could be used to increase rooftop solar generation in the US, as rooftops of warehouses in the US have the potential to produce 185.6TWh of solar electricity each year. On the other hand, solar modules on small buildings, including homes, have the potential to produce 926TWh of electricity every year.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
california, Environment America Research & Policy Center, Frontier Group, new york, ohio, rooftop pv, rooftop solar, texas

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells inks recycling agreement with Solarcycle for US-made modules

News

BloombergNEF: Europe drives global corporate PPA growth in 2023

News

Utility-scale PV in the US is poised for liftoff

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European consortium to scale up offshore solar technology in North Sea

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

Upcoming Webinars
February 15, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.