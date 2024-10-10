Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

News

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

News

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

News

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

News

TCL Zhonghuan appoints Wang Yanjun as new CEO

News

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

News

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Runergy claimed that ‘the two challenged patents did not result from Trina Solar’s own work’. Image: Runergy.

Chinese solar manufacturer Runergy has petitioned the US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) to cancel two patent infringement complaints filed by its competitor Trina Solar relating to solar cells imported and sold by Runergy and Indian firm Adani Green Energy.

Trina filed the patent infringement claims with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) last week. They relate to the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells used in Runergy and Adani’s products sold in the US and the manufacturing processes for those cells.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

PV Tech heard that patent holders often favour launching appeals with the ITC when dealing with defendants based outside the US as it tends to more faster than federal courts.

In a statement, Runergy claimed that: “The two challenged patents did not result from Trina Solar’s own work but were only purchased by Trina Solar from others in February 2024” and are therefore “unpatentable”.

It continued: “As early as 2013, [the German research institute] Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy had already published and described the making of TOPCon solar cells, following teachings published even earlier in the 1980s. The two Trina Solar acquired patents were not filed until more than a year after the Fraunhofer Institute 2013 publication.”

Runergy said that the patents that Trina Solar allegedly purchased after 2013 contained “only obvious variations already known in the prior art [of manufacturing cells].

“Runergy has invested heavily in innovation, research, and development,” the company continued. “Through this extensive research, Runergy has developed its own unique TOPCon solar cell manufacturing process; one that does not practice the patents that Trina Solar is asserting in the ITC and District Court actions.”

TOPCon patent spats

Both Trina Solar and Runergy are in the process of establishing US solar manufacturing capacity, and this challenge is the latest in a spate of TOPCon patent infringement cases, which have peppered the solar industry since the technology emerged into the mainstream of GW-scale manufacturing.

In August, JA Solar filed a TOPCon technology patent case with the Unified Patent Court (UPC) against an undisclosed competitor. The UPC is a supranational court covering 18 EU member states.

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon has also filed a number of TOPCon patents in the US, most recently against Qcells, Canadian Solar and REC Solar. Maxeon’s CEO, Bill Mulligan, spoke to PV Tech Premium earlier this year where he claimed that SunPower, the company from which Maxeon spun out, was “the first to invent” TOPCon technology.

Last month, the Nasdaq stock exchange moved to delist Maxeon following consistently low stock prices.

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, patent, patent infringement, runergy, solar pv, topcon, trina solar, us

Read Next

solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Boviet Solar booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

October 10, 2024
Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has started construction on its 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant in North Carolina, US, with the solar cell plant to follow suit.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

October 10, 2024
The New Zealand government has presented the Fast Track Approval Bill, which includes ten solar PV projects that will receive a boost in their development.
Image: Sunpower.

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

October 10, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has opened a new consultation today (10 October) exploring the use of smart data to optimise consumer energy resources (CERs) such as solar PV and batteries.
Ashtrom Renewable Energy began construction at the 400MWdc Tierra Bonita solar project in the second quarter of 2023. Image: Ashtrom Renewable Energy

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

October 9, 2024
This is the first operational renewable project for the IPP in the US, and is part of a 1.8GW development portfolio in the country.
BayWa r.e.'s solar project in Nevada, which will be operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

BayWa r.e. completes construction at solar projects in Nevada and Italy

October 9, 2024
BayWa r.e. has completed the construction of a 200MW solar project in Nevada, US, alongside a 54.1MW project in Lazio, Italy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

India adds 11.3GW module capacity, 2GW solar cell in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.