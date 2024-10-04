Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

By Tom Kenning
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

News

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

News

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

News

Goldi Solar to expand module capacity to 14GW by FY26

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Trina Solar manufacturing facility.
The ITC usually moves more quickly with foreign defendants than federal courts, a lawyer familiar with patent law told PV Tech. Image: Trina Solar.

Chinese PV manufacturer Trina Solar has filed a patent infringement complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar products being imported and sold by branches of Chinese PV manufacturer Runergy and Indian firm Adani Green Energy.

Trina has called on the commission to open an investigation on patents relating to the solar cells used in these products, and the method of manufacturing those cells.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The news follows previous filings made by Trina Solar on 10 May and 10 September this year, federal district court infringement suits in which Trina sought money and an order prohibiting Runergy from selling the allegedly patent-infringing products in the US. 

In the new ITC filing, Trina seeks a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders blocking Runergy and Adani from importing the allegedly infringing TOPCon products into the US.

A lawyer familiar with patent law in the solar industry told PV Tech that patent holders tend to favour the ITC when dealing with defendants based outside the US because the ITC usually moves more quickly than federal courts.  The federal district court cases will likely be stayed by the defendants as a matter of right, the lawyer adds.

In its Public Interest Statement, Trina argues that US consumers would not be affected by the remedial orders because other manufacturers not only have a large diversity of solar technologies available but also have adequate manufacturing capacity to replace the volume of any of the accused products.

Trina also mentioned that with the pace of capacity additions in global PV manufacturing, the industry is rushing into a supply glut where capacity outweighs demand, with geographies including Europe having to stockpile excess panels.

Earlier this year saw a spate of PV infringement proceedings. For example, JA Solar filed a patent infringement proceeding against an undisclosed competing module manufacturer before Europe’s Unified Patent Court in August.

Trina owns more than 2,000 patents, including many TOPCon technology patents, in addition to Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) and Heterojunction (HJT) patents. The firm is actively reviewing possible patent infringements by other manufacturers supplying the US market.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
adani green energy, copyright, international trade commission, itc, patents, runergy, topcon, trina solar

Read Next

Runergy employees with the first solar panel produced at the Alabama plant, US

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

October 4, 2024
Chinese solar PV manufacturer Runergy has started production of n-type modules at its 2GW annual nameplate capacity plant in Alabama, US.
First Solar worker at the company's thin-film manufacturing facility in Alabama

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

October 3, 2024
The DOC's CVD ruling is a short-term win for certain manufacturers and a possible setback for many others in the US value chain.
Image: Port Houston.

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

October 2, 2024
This is the first determination reached in the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into imports of crystalline silicon solar cells.
Tata-Power-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-government-of-Rajasthan-for-renewables-deployment

Tata Power to build 2GW module assembly plant, Vikram Solar files draft for 3GW manufacturing funds

October 1, 2024
Tata Power to build a 2GW module plant in India, while Vikram Solar filed draft papers for its IPO and build a 3GW cell and module plant.
An Amp Energy India project.

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

October 1, 2024
Solex will 'explore' the development of a 2GW solar cell production facility with the capacity to ramp up to 5GW.
Government and SEG Solar representatives at the groundbreaking ceremony of a PV plant in Indonesia

SEG Solar breaks ground on 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated PV plant in Indonesia

September 30, 2024
Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has started construction on a 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated – from ingots to modules – solar PV plant in Indonesia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

News

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

News

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.