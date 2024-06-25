Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Interviews

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Companies, Financial & Legal, Materials, Modules
Americas, Europe

Latest

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Features, Interviews

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

News

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

Features, Interviews

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

Features, Interviews

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Features, Interviews

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

News

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

News

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan at Intersolar 2024
Mulligan told us about the company’s recent lawsuits and its technology. Image: Will Norman for PV Tech

In part two of our interview with Maxeon CEO Bill Mulligan, PV Tech Premium finds out about the company’s recent legal action against its competitors.

Maxeon has launched a number of lawsuits against competitors on both sides of the Atlantic in recent months. In Europe, following a negative finding in a preliminary injunction by a Dutch court, Maxeon recently opened an appeal and another patent infringement suit against Chinese cell and module manufacturer Aiko Solar over interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cell technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company has also opened a suite of lawsuits over tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology in the US. where it is attempting to open a TOPCon manufacturing facility.

Speaking to us at Intersolar Europe 2024 last week, Mulligan explained these patent cases and Maxeon’s technological offering. The first part of the interview covered the company’s recent financial difficulties and the impact of new antidumping tariffs on the US solar market.

PV Tech Premium: You’ve brought a number of lawsuits against Aiko Solar in Europe over your cell technology patents, with mixed success so far. Could you talk me through them?

Bill Mulligan: We believe that IBC technology is likely the next technology after TOPCon. We’re already developing our Maxeon 8 IBC technology, so that will be our strong focus going forward.

We see a couple of key competitors coming on, mainly Aiko, and we believe pretty strongly that they’re infringing on our technology. So, as you saw, we filed a suit against Aiko a few months ago in the Netherlands. We didn’t prevail on the preliminary injunction, but the bar for injunctions is quite high. So we didn’t lose the suit; we just didn’t get the injunction.

They were able to do some clever lawyering and cast doubt on some of the analytical measurements we did. So, we’ve redone those measurements – we were right of course. We’re going to appeal the decision.

You’ve now appealed the case against the injunction and brought a new case. How is this one different?

The patent just issued [on 19 June] is even more broad than the patent we sued on in the Netherlands. It’s a unitary patent, which is a new process in the EU where you’re not filing in every individual country; there’s a pack of countries. So it’s a broader patent; it’s more fundamental.

Ironically, one of the things Aiko admitted in their defence was that they have the cell structure, but they were arguing about whether or not they have doping in a certain spot in the trench. So they admitted that they have this structure, and the new patent issue doesn’t require the doping in the trench, it just requires the structure. So we think we’re in a pretty strong place. But we’ll see – it’s litigation, you never know how it will go.

What are you seeking out of the lawsuit?

There’s a whole range of outcomes that could be anything from completely blocking them from entering certain markets to some kind of licensing agreement.

We’ve invested millions and millions of dollars in research and development (R&D) and built a huge patent portfolio. I think we have the strongest intellectual portfolio of anybody in the solar industry. And we have to defend it. It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology, and we just can’t tolerate that. But the flip side is that a big company like Aiko Solar believes this is the future, right? So they’re just going to have to play by our rules because we own that space.

In the US your lawsuits have focused on TOPCon tech, and you’ve issued them against a number of competitors. How are they going?

If you look back, SunPower presented papers on passivated contacts way back in 2008 – 2009. Fortunately, we filed patents on TOPCon that we’re irrespective of whether you use it on the front or the back of the cell; our incarnation is back contact so we use them on the back. But, you know, passivated contacts got out there – I think the first group to start working on it was Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE), their lineage got into China and that’s what launched the whole TOPCon thing.

But we were the first to invent it, and we patented it, and the patents are fairly broad. In the US, they’re fundamental – these are not process-only patents, they’re for the actual physical design. So we feel good about it.

It’s going to take some time. I will say that we’re getting a lot of interest and a lot of questions, both from competitors and from customers. Customers can eventually be liable, as well, if they buy an infringing product.

Why have you only brought the cases now?

One of the things you have to do is show that there are real damages. TOPCon hasn’t made its way into the US until very recently. It’s been out there for a while, but our strongest patent was in the US so we wanted to file there. We had to wait until we could actually find physical samples of product in the United States.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aiko, ibc, interdigitated back contact, intersolar 2024, maxeon, patent, pv modules, solar cell, topcon

Read Next

Astronergy at SNEC
Sponsored

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

June 24, 2024
During SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Chuan Lu, chairman and CEO of Astronergy, about the company’s strategy and shipment forecast.
intersolar

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

June 24, 2024
The Intersolar Europe 2024 trade show closed its doors for another year on Friday (21st June). Ahead of further coverage and interviews from the conference, this piece will collate a few of the key takeaways that we saw on the ground at the show last week.
Yingli Solar at SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

June 24, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Allen Geng, sales director at Yingli Solar, about the company’s branding and strengths in n-type technology.
JA Solar, SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

June 24, 2024
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

June 24, 2024
Solar frame producer Origami Solar has signed three deals with US steel manufacturers to produce its steel module frames in a move which it said “finalised a fully American supply chain.”
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

June 24, 2024
The first auction of Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) has received interest from more than 40GW of solar and wind projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024