SAEL breaks ground on 5GW cell, 5GW module manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh

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Once completed, the facility will manufacture tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells and modules for the domestic market. The project is expected to create around 20,000 jobs locally.

Sukhbir Singh, director, SAEL Industries, said: “With an initial investment of INR82 billion (US$867 million), we are establishing a 5GW solar cell and 5GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jewar. This is not merely an investment in infrastructure; it is India’s investment in its own energy self-reliance.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is one of India’s fastest-growing states, marching confidently towards its US$1 trillion economy goal, and we are proud to be part of that journey. We are deeply grateful to the government of Uttar Pradesh, YEIDA and all stakeholders for making this vision a reality.”

The company announced plans for the facility in July 2025. Once operational, it is expected to increase SAEL’s total solar manufacturing capacity to 8.5GW.

The investment adds to a growing pipeline of solar manufacturing projects in Uttar Pradesh as India continues to expand domestic production under its import substitution and clean energy manufacturing strategy.

In May 2026, SAEL commissioned 600MW of solar PV capacity in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The two 300MW projects, SAEL Solar MHP1 and SAEL Solar MHP2, were developed with an investment of nearly INR30 billion (US$311 million) across more than 2,400 acres.

The plants reached commercial operation earlier this year. The projects use more than 1.2 million TOPCon bifacial solar modules, most of which were assembled at SAEL’s manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.