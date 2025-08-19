Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

SAEL signs 880MW solar PPAs in Gujarat and Punjab

News

Scatec revenues hold steady at US$220 million in Q2 2025

News

Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

News

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

News

Australia’s Clean Energy Council appoints new CEO

News

SolAmerica secures US$100 million through revolving credit facility

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

After the blackout

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

News

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Indian renewable energy company SAEL Industries has signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 880MW of solar energy with the Indian states of Gujarat and Punjab. 

In Gujarat, SAEL subsidiaries – SAEL Solar P Sixteen Private Limited and SAEL Solar P Seventeen Private Limited – have signed a PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 480MW of solar projects, including 240 MW initially allocated and another 240 MW through the greenshoe option. GUVNL will procure power at a tariff of INR 2.56/kWh for 25 years.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Whereas, in Punjab, SAEL Solar P15 Private Limited has signed a PPA with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for a 400 MW (AC) solar project. PSPCL will buy the power at a tariff of ₹2.97/kWh for 25 years. 

The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing.    

The New Delhi-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) holds a solar asset portfolio of over 7.7GW, including operational and under-construction projects across India. 

SAEL also operates 3.5GW of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) PV module assembly capacity, comprising a 3.2GW facility in Rajasthan and a 300MW plant in Punjab. 

Recently, SAEL announced plans for a 5GW solar cell and 5GW module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, about 43 km south of New Delhi.  

Through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, the company committed INR82 billion (US$954 million) in the project, with construction scheduled to begin later this year. Once operational, the plant is expected to increase SAEL’s total solar manufacturing capacity to 8.5GW and produce high-efficiency TOPCon cells.

gujarat, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, india, power purchase agreements, punjab, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, pv power plants, sael industries, solar pv

Read Next

BlueWave Solar announced a joint venture with Laketricity, a company from Ciel & Terre, a pioneer in floatovoltaics, for future projects in Massachusetts. Floatovoltaics, or floating solar arrays, address a global need to produce clean energy in efficient ways that also save common greenfield land.

Third Pillar Solar looks to build 500MW of floating PV on Texas reservoirs

August 19, 2025
Specialist floating solar (FPV) developer Third Pillar Solar will examine the potential to develop 500MW of assets on Texas reservoirs.
A solar project in Germany.

SolAmerica secures US$100 million through revolving credit facility

August 19, 2025
Solar and energy storage developer SolAmerica Energy has raised US$100 million through a revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank. 
The projects are slated to begin commercial operations within 24 months of signing. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

August 18, 2025
Investment fund Stonepeak has launched a new Middle Eastern renewables platform headed up by a former executive at Jinko Power.
Tindo Topcon module

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

August 18, 2025
Australia’s sole PV producer Tindo Solar has launched a new range of n-type TOPCon modules aimed at rooftop applications.
Building of the US Department of the Treasury

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

August 18, 2025
US solar industry representatives have voiced concern at the US Treasury Department’s new “start of construction” rules for large projects.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

August 18, 2025
Australia’s federal, state and territory governments have agreed to develop a national solar module reuse and recycling scheme.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

News

LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.