Scale Microgrids acquires 500MW community solar portfolio in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
California and New York are among the states Scale Microgrids and Gutami will be developing the 500MW community solar portfolio. Image: Governor Kathy Hochul via Flickr

Distributed energy platform Scale Microgrids has acquired over 500MW of community solar and energy storage projects across several states in the US from Netherlands-based developer Gutami.

Gutami will develop the portfolio of 500MW projects, while Scale will acquire, finance and own them.

This is not the first time both companies entered into a similar agreement, with Scale Microgrids acquiring 100MW of community solar PV in the state of New York in March 2023. The companies have executed an expansion to that previous agreement. At the time, Scale expressed interest in funding the construction and operation of a portfolio of microgrids, community solar, rooftop solar and battery energy storage system projects across several markets including California, Oregon, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, North Carolina, New Jersey and New York.

Among the states that the projects are expected to be built in, the company mentioned only California and New York, two states in the list of markets Scale was looking into building its portfolio last year.

The state of New York recently unveiled its plans to accelerate the permitting process for distributed renewable energy and transmission projects, as well as boosting access to community solar.

New York is one of the leading states in the US in the community solar market and recently reached 2GW of community solar installed capacity. A market that is set to accelerate in the coming years, helped by the Inflation Reduction Act and new guidance on community solar as well as more states implementing or revamping current programmes.

Ryan Goodman, CEO at Scale Microgrids, said: “Community solar continues to be a priority for Scale for both its inclusivity and ability to provide more options to our microgrid customers. Community solar is a great option for those who are unable to install rooftop solar because they are renters, can’t afford solar, or because their property is not suited for it.”

