Schneider Electric signs tax credit transfer agreement with ENGIE for Texas solar-plus-storage

By JP Casey
Peru PV potential "under the radar", says Verano Energy

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

EPCOR, SynerGen in 90MW New Mexico PV partnership

SolarEdge Q4 inverter shipments drop by 76% quarterly

Italy adds 5.23GW of solar capacity in 2023, pushes total installed capacity above 30GW

"No proven commercial model" for co-located solar and storage projects in today's market – ESS 2024

Engie powers 100MW solar PV plant in Mexico

EDP Renewables commissions second solar-plus-wind hybrid project in Portugal

Colombia awards 4.4GW of solar PV in renewables auction

India approves US$0.03/kWh solar tariffs, launches new tendering regulations

An ENGIE solar project in the US state of Massachusetts.
An ENGIE solar project in the US state of Massachusetts. Image: ENGIE

French energy firm Schneider Electric has invested in a portfolio of ENGIE solar-plus-storage projects in Texas through a Tax Credit Transfer Agreement (TCTA).

While Schneider Electric did not specify which of ENGIE’s projects it would invest in, it noted that the projects would be built and commissioned this year and would form part of the company’s plans to meet 100% of its electricity demand with renewable power in the US and Canada.

The use of co-located storage projects will also be of note for the US renewables sector, with paired battery facilities an increasingly important part of the solar industry in particular. A 2021 report from Lawrence Berkeley National Lab found that 34% of under-construction solar projects were paired with batteries, compared to just 6% for wind and natural gas projects, suggesting that solar could be one of the leading technologies as the battery sector continues to grow.

However, questions remain as to the scalability of solar-plus-storage projects, with speakers at a panel on co-located projects at Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit this week expressing concern that there is “no proven commercial model” for such projects. Yet this has not dissuaded Schneider Electric and ENGIE from investing in the space.

“Schneider Electric is committed to achieving net zero emissions across our operations by 2030,” said Schneider Electric president of North America Operations Aamir Paul, drawing attention to the benefits offered by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

“The IRA opens the door for innovative projects through its transferability clause and expands the range of entities that can benefit from tax credits in meeting decarbonisation objectives.”

The IRA allowed companies to exchange tax credits for clean power generation, offering companies without tax or equity experience an opportunity to invest in clean power projects. This has helped encourage a new wave of clean power investments in the US, with Carl Fleming, a partner at US law firm McDermott Will & Emery, telling PV Tech Premium that this has encouraged a “great rethink” of investments in the US power sector.

The news follows a number of collaborations between Schneider Electric and ENGIE. These include the signing of virtual power purchase agreements with a total capacity of 1.6GW in North America; one of the more traditional forms of investment in the power sector. The combination of such a varied range of investments comes when financial commitments to clean energy projects are at an all-time high, with Bloomberg New Energy Finance finding that US$1.8 trillion was invested into the renewable power sector alone in 2023.

“This collaboration with Schneider signals a real step forward in accelerating the net zero transition,” said Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer and senior vice president at ENGIE North America. “The solar-plus-storage portfolio, coupled with the innovative tax credit transfer structures enabled by the IRA, helps expand the opportunities for an increasing set of corporate clients to meet their goals.”

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
