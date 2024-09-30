SEG Solar breaks ground on 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated PV plant in Indonesia

Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has started construction on a 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated—from ingots to modules—solar PV plant in Indonesia.
Construction started less than six months after the company unveiled its plan to build the plant in May 2024. At the time, SEG Solar told PV Tech that the primary focus would be on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology for the plant, which will be built in the Batang Regency, in the Central Java province.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Built in several phases, the first phase will consist of the construction of ten n-type cell production lines, which SEG Solar plans to complete by Q2 2025. No further timeframe has currently been disclosed for the following construction phases.
Moreover, the company aims to cooperate with other PV component suppliers, including ingots, wafers, junction boxes, frames and EVA films, to establish manufacturing plants in the country.
Michael Eden, SEG Solar co-founder and general counsel, highlighted: “The solar cells and solar panels produced in this industry park will support [the] Indonesian government in its carbon emission reduction plan and supply SEG Solar’s US in Houston module factory, ensuring the traceability and reliability of the supply chain.”
The Houston plant Eden highlights was commissioned in August, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2GW. SEG Solar aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 5.5GW modules by the end of 2024.