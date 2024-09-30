Subscribe To Premium
SEG Solar breaks ground on 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated PV plant in Indonesia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Bringing solar availability assumptions back down to earth: the case for adjusting to 97%

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

New Mexico approves US$942 million bond for Ebon Solar cell manufacturing plant

TotalEnergies commissions 1.2GW Texas solar-plus-storage portfolio

Heliene closes US$50 million tax credit deal to support US manufacturing plans

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

Government and SEG Solar representatives at the groundbreaking ceremony of a PV plant in Indonesia
The first phase of construction at SEG Solar’s Indonesia plant will build ten n-type production lines, with an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW, by Q2 2025. Image: SEG Solar.

Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has started construction on a 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated—from ingots to modules—solar PV plant in Indonesia.

Construction started less than six months after the company unveiled its plan to build the plant in May 2024. At the time, SEG Solar told PV Tech that the primary focus would be on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology for the plant, which will be built in the Batang Regency, in the Central Java province.

Built in several phases, the first phase will consist of the construction of ten n-type cell production lines, which SEG Solar plans to complete by Q2 2025. No further timeframe has currently been disclosed for the following construction phases.

Moreover, the company aims to cooperate with other PV component suppliers, including ingots, wafers, junction boxes, frames and EVA films, to establish manufacturing plants in the country.

Michael Eden, SEG Solar co-founder and general counsel, highlighted: “The solar cells and solar panels produced in this industry park will support [the] Indonesian government in its carbon emission reduction plan and supply SEG Solar’s US in Houston module factory, ensuring the traceability and reliability of the supply chain.”

The Houston plant Eden highlights was commissioned in August, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2GW. SEG Solar aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 5.5GW modules by the end of 2024.

