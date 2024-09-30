SEG Solar breaks ground on 5GW TOPCon vertically integrated PV plant in Indonesia

Built in several phases, the first phase will consist of the construction of ten n-type cell production lines, which SEG Solar plans to complete by Q2 2025. No further timeframe has currently been disclosed for the following construction phases.

Moreover, the company aims to cooperate with other PV component suppliers, including ingots, wafers, junction boxes, frames and EVA films, to establish manufacturing plants in the country.

Michael Eden, SEG Solar co-founder and general counsel, highlighted: “The solar cells and solar panels produced in this industry park will support [the] Indonesian government in its carbon emission reduction plan and supply SEG Solar’s US in Houston module factory, ensuring the traceability and reliability of the supply chain.”

The Houston plant Eden highlights was commissioned in August, with an annual nameplate capacity of 2GW. SEG Solar aims to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 5.5GW modules by the end of 2024.