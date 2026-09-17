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SEG Solar starts HJT module production at second US factory

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Modules, Manufacturing
Americas

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The company said it will continue to optimise its HJT products and improve module efficiency as it expands deployment of the technology. Image: SEG Solar.

US solar module manufacturer SEG Solar has started commercial-scale production of heterojunction (HJT) modules at its second US manufacturing facility in Tomball, Texas.

The first HJT module has rolled off the production line at the company’s Tomball facility in the Greater Houston area, expanding SEG Solar’s advanced module manufacturing capacity in North America to 6GW.

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SEG Solar said the HJT modules offer higher bifaciality, a lower temperature coefficient and lower degradation than conventional photovoltaic technologies, which can contribute to higher lifetime energy generation.

The company said it will continue to optimise its HJT products and improve module efficiency as it expands deployment of the technology.

Jim Wood, CEO of SEG Solar, said, “Facing the new policy challenges, SEG has doubled down on American manufacturing. With Tomball online and our domestic supply chain fully traceable, we are accelerating toward our goal of becoming America’s largest crystalline silicon module manufacturer.”

In August 2026, SEG Solar inaugurated the 4GW module manufacturing facility. At the time of the inauguration, the company said the facility represented a US$200 million investment and covered more than 500,000 square feet. SEG described it as one of the largest HJT module manufacturing facilities in the US.

The plant incorporates AI-enabled inspection and advanced production scheduling systems to support quality control, product traceability and manufacturing efficiency.

The start of HJT production at the Tomball plant is the latest stage of SEG Solar’s broader US manufacturing expansion. Jim Wood, SEG Solar’s CEO, recently spoke with PV Tech Premium about building HJT lines in the US (subscription required) and the company’s overall manufacturing roadmap in the US and in Southeast Asia.

The company commissioned its first 2GW manufacturing plant in August 2024 and shipped its first utility-scale module order from its Texas manufacturing operations to Avangrid in August last year.

In June 2026, the firm has announced plans for a third US module manufacturing plant, with 4.6GW of annual nameplate capacity, which is expected to take its total operational manufacturing capacity to 10.6GW.

The 1.15 million-square-foot facility was planned for Greater Houston, Texas, with construction targeted for completion by March 2027 and commercial HJT module production scheduled to begin in May 2027.

The Texas module plant follows the company’s December 2025 announcement of a 3GW ingot and wafer facility in Indonesia, with construction slated to start in Q2 2026.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, SEG Solar has shipped more than 7.5GW of modules globally, according to the company. At the end of 2025, SEG had 6.5GW of annual global module production capacity.

The company is also developing a domestic solar manufacturing campus that will include US-based cell production targeted to start in 2028. SEG Solar said the campus is intended to establish vertical integration across the solar manufacturing chain, from ingots and wafers through to cells and modules.

The state of the US solar supply chain will be explored in detail at our annual PV CellTech USA conference in San Francisco on 13-14 October 2026. For full agenda and booking details, click the link above.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
hjt, module manufacturing, pv modules, SEG Solar, solar pv, texas, us, US solar manufacturing

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