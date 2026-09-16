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Saatvik secures 600MW SECI PV module supply

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Modules, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania

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Saatvik Green Energy was selected under a SECI tender to manufacture and supply solar PV modules using domestically produced solar cells. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy has secured a 600MWp PV module supply order from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Valued at INR 1.04 billion (US$ 10.8 million), the delivery of the modules is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

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The New Delhi-based manufacturer said that it has been selected as one of the bidders under a SECI tender covering the manufacturing, testing, packing, supply and transportation of domestically manufactured solar PV modules using domestic solar cells.

The order requires Saatvik to supply 600MWp of modules and is expected to add to the company’s existing order book.

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said, “The 600MWp order from SECI, under a tender requiring domestically manufactured solar cells, is significant not only for its scale but for what it represents for India’s renewable energy ecosystem.”

“With our 4.86GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala and our integrated manufacturing expansion in Odisha comprising 2.4GW of cell and 4GW of module capacity in Phase I, with a further 3.6GW of cell capacity proposed in Phase II, we are building the capabilities required to participate meaningfully across the solar manufacturing value chain. As our Odisha cell facility progresses towards ALMM List-II enlistment, we are strengthening our ability to meet evolving domestic-content requirements with greater depth and scale,” he added.

Saatvik said the award reflects growing demand for domestically manufactured solar equipment for large-scale government-backed projects in India. The company also highlighted its compliance with India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) requirements and its manufacturing and execution capabilities.

The SECI award comes as India continues to promote domestic solar manufacturing and the use of locally produced modules and cells across government-supported solar projects.

Saatvik said the order strengthens its position in India’s utility-scale solar segment and supports the country’s wider push to increase domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

Saatvik Green Energy operates a 4.86GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha comprising 4GW of module and 6GW of solar cell annual nameplate capacity.

In August 2026, Saatvik Solar, a subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Odisha to develop a 3.6GW solar PV cell manufacturing facility at Gopalpur in the Ganjam district. 

The agreement with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) covered the proposed Phase II cell facility, which was targeted for commissioning in FY28.

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india, module supply agreement, Saatvik Green Energy, Saatvik Green Energy Limited, Saatvik Solar, seci, solar pv

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