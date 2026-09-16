Masdar to expand solar PV and energy storage development in Azerbaijan

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The two companies will also explore the development of a 100MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project in the country. According to Masdar, the project would build on its work in Abu Dhabi, where it is developing a 5.2GW/19GWh RTC solar-plus-storage project that represents a total capital investment of US$6.1 billion.

“We believe that the development of renewable energy is not only an investment opportunity, but also an important contribution to the country’s economic resilience, energy security and future generations. We see significant potential for collaboration with leading global energy companies,” said Jamal Pashayev, CEO at AGEC.

Concurrently, Masdar also reached financial close on the 315MW Neftchala Solar PV project it is developing with SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR. Financing for this project has been secured with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In addition to the Neftchala solar PV project, Masdar is also developing another solar PV project with SOCAR Green, the 445MW Bilasuvar solar project, which also received financing from the AIIB, EBRD and ADB in 2024.

Moreover, the UAE state-run developer secured last year a 1GW module supply agreement with Chinese PV manufacturer JA for the Bilasuvar and Banka solar projects in the country.

Masdar has been one of the leading developers in Azerbaijan to build utility-scale solar projects in the country and has been present since the beginning of the decade.

Back in 2022, the company signed an agreement with the country’s Ministry of Energy to develop up to 10GW of renewables in Azerbaijan in two phases.