SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

The construction of the ingot and wafer manufacturing plant is part of the company’s Phase I project to build a 5GW vertically integrated TOPCon manufacturing plant, spanning from ingots to modules, in Indonesia. Construction of that vertically-integrated TOPCon manufacturing project began in September 2024, with the aforementioned 2GW annual nameplate capacity of solar cells already operational.

Moreover, the investment in the ingot and wafer facility is expected to be approximately US$80 million, with production scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026.

Jun Zhuge, founder and CEO of PT SEG Solar Manufaktur, said: “Developing upstream ingot and wafer capacity is essential to completing SEG’s integrated manufacturing system. With complementary production capabilities in the United States and Indonesia, SEG is positioned to deliver a fully traceable and non-FEOC supply chain that meets current and upcoming requirements for the U.S. solar industry.”

In the US, the solar PV manufacturer has a 2 GW n-type module assembly plant in Houston, Texas, that began operations last year and, more recently, started shipping utility-scale solar modules in July of this year.