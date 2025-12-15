SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has started construction on a 3GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia.
Located in Batang Regency, in the central Java province, where the company commissioned a 2GW solar PV cell manufacturing plant in May of this year, the plant aims to support the US solar market with a non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) supply chain.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
The construction of the ingot and wafer manufacturing plant is part of the company’s Phase I project to build a 5GW vertically integrated TOPCon manufacturing plant, spanning from ingots to modules, in Indonesia. Construction of that vertically-integrated TOPCon manufacturing project began in September 2024, with the aforementioned 2GW annual nameplate capacity of solar cells already operational.
Moreover, the investment in the ingot and wafer facility is expected to be approximately US$80 million, with production scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026.
Jun Zhuge, founder and CEO of PT SEG Solar Manufaktur, said: “Developing upstream ingot and wafer capacity is essential to completing SEG’s integrated manufacturing system. With complementary production capabilities in the United States and Indonesia, SEG is positioned to deliver a fully traceable and non-FEOC supply chain that meets current and upcoming requirements for the U.S. solar industry.”
In the US, the solar PV manufacturer has a 2 GW n-type module assembly plant in Houston, Texas, that began operations last year and, more recently, started shipping utility-scale solar modules in July of this year.