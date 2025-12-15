Subscribe To Premium
SEG Solar breaks ground on 3GW ingot/wafer PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
December 15, 2025
How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

France awards 507MW solar PV in latest tender, average price decreases to €74.13/MWh

Soltec confirms 80% share buyout, continues focus on solar trackers

Maxeon files new BC patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko in Germany

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

EUROPE ROUND-UP: Encavis acquires solar PV portfolio in Italy, Iberdrola and Sonnedix advance Spanish projects

India’s PLI drives ‘robust’ solar manufacturing, but upstream lacking muscle

US solar PV companies are not waiting for FEOC guidance – Crux survey

Aerial render of SEG Solar's vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing plant in Indonesia
SEG Solar aims to build a vertically integrated manufacturing plant in Indonesia with a 5GW annual nameplate capacity. Image: SEG Solar.

Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has started construction on a 3GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

Located in Batang Regency, in the central Java province, where the company commissioned a 2GW solar PV cell manufacturing plant in May of this year, the plant aims to support the US solar market with a non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) supply chain.

The construction of the ingot and wafer manufacturing plant is part of the company’s Phase I project to build a 5GW vertically integrated TOPCon manufacturing plant, spanning from ingots to modules, in Indonesia. Construction of that vertically-integrated TOPCon manufacturing project began in September 2024, with the aforementioned 2GW annual nameplate capacity of solar cells already operational.

Moreover, the investment in the ingot and wafer facility is expected to be approximately US$80 million, with production scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026.

Jun Zhuge, founder and CEO of PT SEG Solar Manufaktur, said: “Developing upstream ingot and wafer capacity is essential to completing SEG’s integrated manufacturing system. With complementary production capabilities in the United States and Indonesia, SEG is positioned to deliver a fully traceable and non-FEOC supply chain that meets current and upcoming requirements for the U.S. solar industry.”

In the US, the solar PV manufacturer has a 2 GW n-type module assembly plant in Houston, Texas, that began operations last year and, more recently, started shipping utility-scale solar modules in July of this year.

