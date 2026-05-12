SEIA appoints former Republican governor as new CEO

Pawlenty will replace Abigail Ross Hopper at the head of SEIA, who left the role in January 2026 after nine years. He will assume the CEO role on 15 June, until which time board member Darren Van’t Hof will continue as interim leader.

“I am honoured to join SEIA at such a pivotal moment for our nation’s energy future,” said Pawlenty. “The sun is the safest, most natural, and largest nuclear reactor in the world, and it provides an abundant source of energy we should be using to its fullest potential. That’s why solar is one of the most effective tools we have to meet rising energy demand while lowering costs for families and businesses.

“At a time when affordability is front and centre for Americans, expanding access to low-cost solar and storage can deliver real savings and strengthen our domestic energy supply. I look forward to working with SEIA’s members, policymakers, and partners to move that vision forward.”

Members of SEIA’s executive search committee emphasised the need for a CEO who can “engage policymakers” and navigate “economic and political change”. As a former Republican party governor, Pawlenty perhaps offers political and strategic leverage for SEIA under the Trump administration, which has so far been broadly unfriendly to the industry.

“Tim understands how to grow industries, build durable partnerships, and navigate periods of economic and political change. His leadership experience and ability to bring stakeholders together make him exceptionally well suited to lead SEIA and help position solar and storage for long-term success,” said Mike Arndt, CEO of Swift Current Energy.

Jon Powers, president of Clean Capital and a former advisor to the Obama administration, said: “The solar and storage industry needs a leader who can effectively engage policymakers, investors, and business leaders at every level. Tim’s experience in both government and the private sector gives him a unique perspective that will help SEIA continue driving growth and opportunity across the country.”