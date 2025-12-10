SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has named board chair Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO, to begin work 20 January 2026.
Van’t Hof will oversee “day-to-day operations” at the leading US trade association, as the board of directors continues to search for a full-time president and CEO following the news that current leader Abigail Ross Hopper will step down in the new year after nine years in the role.
Van’t Hof is a principal at US-based Oakland Capital Solutions, the financing and advisory arm of Oakland Capital Partners, and has been the chair of the SEIA board since January 2011.
“Darren is the right choice to serve as interim CEO because he brings continuity, consistency and a deep understanding of SEIA’s work,” said Elizabeth Reicherts, global head of government affairs for SolarEdge Technologies and the chair of SEIA’s executive search committee.
“Darren is a trusted leader, and we’re confident his steady hand will ensure SEIA continues to deliver strong advocacy and meaningful progress for its members.”
The news follows a number of positive milestones for the US solar sector, which has endured a challenging federal policy environment in 2025. SEIA notes that the US solar and storage industry is now worth US$70 billion, and announced this week that the sector added 11.7GW of new operational solar capacity in the third quarter of this year, the third-most capacity to be added to the US market on record.