SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

By JP Casey
December 10, 2025
SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

News

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

Darren Van't Hof headshot.
Darren Van’t Hof has been chair of the SEIA board since January 2011. Image: SEIA.

The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has named board chair Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO, to begin work 20 January 2026.

Van’t Hof will oversee “day-to-day operations” at the leading US trade association, as the board of directors continues to search for a full-time president and CEO following the news that current leader Abigail Ross Hopper will step down in the new year after nine years in the role.

Van’t Hof is a principal at US-based Oakland Capital Solutions, the financing and advisory arm of Oakland Capital Partners, and has been the chair of the SEIA board since January 2011.

“Darren is the right choice to serve as interim CEO because he brings continuity, consistency and a deep understanding of SEIA’s work,” said Elizabeth Reicherts, global head of government affairs for SolarEdge Technologies and the chair of SEIA’s executive search committee.

“Darren is a trusted leader, and we’re confident his steady hand will ensure SEIA continues to deliver strong advocacy and meaningful progress for its members.”

The news follows a number of positive milestones for the US solar sector, which has endured a challenging federal policy environment in 2025. SEIA notes that the US solar and storage industry is now worth US$70 billion, and announced this week that the sector added 11.7GW of new operational solar capacity in the third quarter of this year, the third-most capacity to be added to the US market on record.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
