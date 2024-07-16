Subscribe To Premium
SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Markets & Finance, Materials, Policy
Americas

SEMA renews calls for solar wafers’ inclusion in US domestic content bonus incentives

BNZ appoints Exus Renewables as asset manager for 350MW Spanish PV portfolio

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

France awards 180MW rooftop solar PV, half of previous tender

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

Waaree subsidiary starts operations at 1.3GW module assembly plant in India

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

CEO Mike Carr said the current domestic content guidance “subverts congressional intent by ignoring components such as polysilicon and wafer.” Image: NexWafe.

The US Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition has reiterated its calls for an update to the Domestic Content tax credit for solar products.

The trade body, which represents several US-based, non-Chinese solar manufacturers, submitted comments for consideration to the secretary of the Treasury, Janet L. Yellen, and commissioner of Internal Revenue, Daniel Werfel, yesterday.

The comments called for the inclusion of solar wafers in the domestic content bonus and the revision of the Treasury’s table of Manufactured Product Components (MPCs) to “recognise the individual value” of the production of each component for producing solar modules.

In a statement Mike Carr, CEO of SEMA, said: “The Biden Administration and Congress made a commitment to reshore the entire solar supply chain with the Inflation Reduction Act, but that will not be possible without updating the domestic content bonus.

“Recognising the fundamental purpose of the domestic content bonus is to drive demand for the output of US clean energy manufacturing investments and reshoring efforts, Treasury must incentivise US wafer production as part of implementing the domestic content bonus. The current guidance subverts congressional intent by ignoring components such as polysilicon and wafer.”

The domestic content bonus adds a 10% tax credit on top of the 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) scheme which was extended under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). To be eligible, products must currently be made with 45% “US-made” components, which is set to rise to 55% next year. The percentages are based on the cost of components within a module; as such, it is difficult to reach the threshold without a domestically made solar PV cell.

SEMA has previously called for the domestic content adder to include solar wafers in its calculations. Following Secretary Yellen’s visit to Beijing in April and her robust rhetoric calling for a “level playing field” for US solar, SEMA urged the government to take “aggressive” action to support the upstream supply chain in the domestic content bonus.

At the time, Carr said that polysilicon and wafer production accounts for “about half of the value of a solar module”, and that domestic content support would provide security to upstream US component producers.

In its comments yesterday, SEMA said: “The fact of the matter is that Chinese-headquartered or controlled companies’ ability to benefit from this bonus, while continuing to take advantage of their captive (and excess) wafer production overseas, to the detriment of US manufacturers, is counter to the intent of the IRA, both in letter and spirit.”

That global situation makes it particularly difficult to onshore upstream capacity in the US without direct support. Earlier this year, CEO of Daqo New Energy, a major Chinese polysilicon producer, posted a 71% decline in quarterly income and said that wafer manufacturers were facing “significant pressure from accumulated inventories and negative margins”.

However, in an interview with PV Tech Premium, Carr was optimistic about the ability for the US to onshore wafer capacity if the right conditions were met. The CEO of German solar wafer manufacturer Nexwafe made the case for increased support for US wafer manufacturers in a guest blog for PV Tech earlier this month. The company is planning to expand a 6GW production facility in the US.

As it stands, there are a couple of other significant plans for wafer capacity in the US: one from Norwegian manufacturer NorSun, which is building a 5GW ingot and wafer production facility in Oklahoma, and Hanwha Qcells’ vertically-integrated manufacturing hub in Georgia.  

In addition to wafers, SEMA called for:


•”Removing non-strategic MPCs from the table;

•Standardising the value for MPCs into a single column/table to create a generalised, predictable approach that can be easily implemented across all project types, and that can be relied upon for making significant investment decisions in manufacturing; and

•Ensuring costs are representative of US manufacturing for capital and operating expenses to achieve the intended purpose of the statute.”

Read Next

BNZ Spanish solar portfolio

BNZ appoints Exus Renewables as asset manager for 350MW Spanish PV portfolio

July 16, 2024
Spanish independent power producer BNZ has appointed renewables asset manager Exus Renewables as asset manager for a 350MW solar portfolio in Spain.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

SunCable lands approval for AAPowerLink project set to unlock 20GW of solar in Australia

July 16, 2024
Sun Cable has obtained its principal environmental approval its Australia-Asia PowerLink interconnector, set to unlock 20GW of solar.
Australia added 2.9GW of rooftop PV systems last year. Image: Clean Energy Regulator via Twitter.

Clean Energy Council nominated to be Australia’s solar module and inverter product assurance body

July 16, 2024
Australia’s Clean Energy Council (CEC) has been nominated by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) to be the solar module and product listing body under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES).
Rio Tinto's Boyne smelter will be one of the three facilities to be powered through the 4GW RFP. Image: Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto to build 80MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

July 15, 2024
Rio Tinto has announced a plan to build a 80MW solar PV plant to supply power to its company’s iron ore operations in the Pilbara region.
Unirac provides PV mounting solutions for the residential and C&I markets. Image: Unirac via Twitter.

Unirac positions US-made solar racking for Domestic Content credit

July 15, 2024
US solar racking producer Unirac has said that its mounting and racking systems can help solar developers qualify for Domestic Content tax credits.
Image: Jinko Solar

Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

July 15, 2024
Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinko Solar has secured two contracts to supply 150MW of modules to two solar PV projects in Algeria.

