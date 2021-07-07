Solar Media
News

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

The Tengeh Reservoir project features Trina’s 210 Vertex dual-glass modules. Image: Trina Solar.

A 60MW floating solar project installed on a reservoir in Singapore has been connected to the grid and is now in commercial operation.

The Tengeh Reservoir project was designed and built by Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp Industries, with module supplier Trina Solar announcing its completion today (7 July).

Featuring 12,556 Trina Solar 210 Vertex dual-glass modules, the plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement in place with Singapore’s national water agency PUB, meaning all the country’s waterworks are now powered by renewables.

DNV was initially hired as a technical advisor for the project in 2019, supporting PUB in tender preparation, before Sembcorp was selected to develop, own and operate the installation in February 2020.

The PPA was signed the following May and construction started last August, with Sembcorp using corrosion-resistant floats that are said to be of food-grade quality.

Project completion comes months after work on another floating plant in the nearby Straits of Johor was finalised. The 5MWp plant was developed by Sunseap Group, which signed a virtual power purchase agreement in April with Facebook that will see renewable energy credits transferred to the tech company.

While Singapore is targeting 2GW of installed solar PV by 2030, Sembcorp recently revealed plans to increase its renewables capacity almost fourfold to 10GW by 2025 as it aims to deliver net zero emissions by the end of the decade.

Earlier today, at PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance Asia virtual summit, the positive outlook for Southeast Asia’s floating solar market was lauded. More coverage from that discussion can be read here.

dnv, floating pv, floating solar, module supply deals, sembcorp, sembcorp industries, singapore, trina solar, trina vertex

