Shanghai Electric wins EPC contract for 2GW Saudi PV project

Chinese firm Shanghai Electric has won the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to build the 2GW Al-Sadawi PV project in Saudi Arabia.
The project is part of the fifth round of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) and is located in the Eastern Province.
Earlier this month, a consortium of developers led by Masdar, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and GD Power Development of China signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).
Saudi Arabia is aiming to achieve a 30% renewable energy target by 2030 through its National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). To date, the fifth round of NREP PV projects has pushed the total renewable energy capacity that Saudi Arabia has tendered publicly to 10,300MW, of which 79% (about 8,100MW) are PV projects and the rest wind.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Energy plans to purchase 20GW of renewable energy annually from this year until 2030.