Shanghai Electric wins EPC contract for 2GW Saudi PV project

By Carrie Xiao
Eastern Europe’s grid could benefit from a more ‘intelligent’ approach to operations

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

US set to install 32GW utility-scale solar PV in 2024

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

US DOE launches US$30 million funding seeking AI to accelerate interconnection process

Eastern European solar-plus-storage would benefit from technological and financial flexibility

New Zealand’s largest solar PV provider enters liquidation

A combination of CfDs and PPAs can deliver ‘acceptable’ returns for Eastern European solar

Maxeon to focus on US market, sells non-US assets to parent company TCL Group

Al-Sadawi project is the largest PV project in Saudi Arabia’s latest renewables procurement round. Image: Saudi Power Procurement Company

Chinese firm Shanghai Electric has won the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to build the 2GW Al-Sadawi PV project in Saudi Arabia.

The project is part of the fifth round of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) and is located in the Eastern Province.

Earlier this month, a consortium of developers led by Masdar, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) and GD Power Development of China signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

Saudi Arabia is aiming to achieve a 30% renewable energy target by 2030 through its National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). To date, the fifth round of NREP PV projects has pushed the total renewable energy capacity that Saudi Arabia has tendered publicly to 10,300MW, of which 79% (about 8,100MW) are PV projects and the rest wind.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Energy plans to purchase 20GW of renewable energy annually from this year until 2030.

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

November 27, 2024
PV Talk: Despite the gloomy headlines emanating from the recent COP29 climate negotiations, Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Tom Kenning how for solar PV the picture was brighter, with progress made on grids, storage and the cost of capital.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia energises 353MW New South Wales PV plant with Microsoft data centre PPA

November 26, 2024
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has confirmed that the first energisation at its 353MW Walla Walla solar PV power plant has been completed.
sun energy indonesia

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

November 26, 2024
Indonesia’s president, Prabowo Subianto, has established a 75GW renewable energy capacity target for the country at the G20 Summit in Brazil.
RWE and Peabody will collaborate on 10 projects on reclaimed mining land. Image: RWE

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

November 25, 2024
RWE will acquire seven potential solar and energy storage projects on Peabody’s land and will partner with the mining firm on the remaining three.
A Waaree manufacturing plant.
Premium

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

November 22, 2024
India’s traditional reliance on assembling PV modules using Chinese-made cells is undergoing a dramatic shift.
Markum Solar Groundbreaking. Photo Courtesy: Scout Clean Energy

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, National Grid Renewables, Scout Clean Energy progress on PV plants

November 22, 2024
A roundup of three solar project announcements in the US states of Texas, California and Illinois from three developers.

