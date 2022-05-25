Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

Inaccess will provide its Unity platform to optimise the solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands (image for illustration purposes only). Image: Getty.

Shell has tasked renewables monitoring and control firm Inaccess to optimise a 100MW solar-wind hybrid project in the Netherlands.

Inaccess’ Unity platform will be used at the facility, which combines 50MW of solar PV with 50MW of wind.

The Unity platform professes to maximise energy production through identifying cases of underperformance while optimising asset revenue by minimising imbalance costs the project might incur.

Meanwhile, the platform also centralises data acquisition and provides a low-level distributed control architecture, smoothing the way assets can interact with power grids.

The need for grid and asset optimisation has come to the fore in recent times as grid constraints have continued to be a thorn in the side of renewables projects. The Netherlands has been particularly impacted by grid congestion with renewables projects facing lengthy waits and exorbitant grid connection fees.

The collaboration follows similar work on utility-scale renewables projects in Australia and across the EMEA region, with both Shell and Inaccess committing to working together on further project in the future.