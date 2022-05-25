Subscribe
Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

By Liam Stoker
Europe

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

Nextracker signs 1.5GW tracker supply deal with Silicon Ranch

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

Grenergy eyeing EU solar expansion following REPowerEU plan

CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

Inaccess will provide its Unity platform to optimise the solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands (image for illustration purposes only). Image: Getty.

Shell has tasked renewables monitoring and control firm Inaccess to optimise a 100MW solar-wind hybrid project in the Netherlands.

Inaccess’ Unity platform will be used at the facility, which combines 50MW of solar PV with 50MW of wind.

The Unity platform professes to maximise energy production through identifying cases of underperformance while optimising asset revenue by minimising imbalance costs the project might incur.

Meanwhile, the platform also centralises data acquisition and provides a low-level distributed control architecture, smoothing the way assets can interact with power grids.

The need for grid and asset optimisation has come to the fore in recent times as grid constraints have continued to be a thorn in the side of renewables projects. The Netherlands has been particularly impacted by grid congestion with renewables projects facing lengthy waits and exorbitant grid connection fees.

The collaboration follows similar work on utility-scale renewables projects in Australia and across the EMEA region, with both Shell and Inaccess committing to working together on further project in the future.

