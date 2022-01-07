Solar Media
News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

News

ReneSola Power sells 37MW Polish solar portfolio to Obton

News

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

News

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

News

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

News

JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

News
The companies will collaborate on opportunities across solar, energy storage and EV solutions. Image: Shoals Technologies.

Solar balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies has formed a partnership with commercial and industrial PV project developer Luminace to pursue distributed renewables and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across the US.

The companies will collaborate on opportunities across solar, energy storage and EV solutions as part of a broader decarbonisation-as-a-service strategy.

Leveraging Luminace’s distributed generation platform and Shoals’ background in providing BOS solutions for solar and EV technology, the collaboration “will drive the broader expansion and adoption of renewables and EV charging solutions into the market”, the companies said in a joint statement.

Owned by Brookfield Renewable, Luminace has an operational and development portfolio of more than 4GW of distributed energy resources, serving customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors.

The announcement follows a recent uptick in solar companies expanding their presence in the EV space, with microinverter supplier Enphase Energy this week completing its acquisition of EV charging station manufacturer ClipperCreek and EPC iSun securing a contract to provide almost 2,000 off-grid solar canopies at charging stations across the US.

Last year saw rooftop installer SunPower become the preferred solar and storage provider for customers of EV charging provider Wallbox and Sunnova form a partnership with ChargePoint.

commercial and industrial, distributed generation, distributed solar, electric vehicle, energy storage, EnergyStorageUSA, shoals, shoals technologies

