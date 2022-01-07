Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

The companies will collaborate on opportunities across solar, energy storage and EV solutions. Image: Shoals Technologies.

Solar balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies has formed a partnership with commercial and industrial PV project developer Luminace to pursue distributed renewables and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across the US.

The companies will collaborate on opportunities across solar, energy storage and EV solutions as part of a broader decarbonisation-as-a-service strategy.

Leveraging Luminace’s distributed generation platform and Shoals’ background in providing BOS solutions for solar and EV technology, the collaboration “will drive the broader expansion and adoption of renewables and EV charging solutions into the market”, the companies said in a joint statement.

Owned by Brookfield Renewable, Luminace has an operational and development portfolio of more than 4GW of distributed energy resources, serving customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors.

The announcement follows a recent uptick in solar companies expanding their presence in the EV space, with microinverter supplier Enphase Energy this week completing its acquisition of EV charging station manufacturer ClipperCreek and EPC iSun securing a contract to provide almost 2,000 off-grid solar canopies at charging stations across the US.

Last year saw rooftop installer SunPower become the preferred solar and storage provider for customers of EV charging provider Wallbox and Sunnova form a partnership with ChargePoint.