News

Shoals Technologies lauds ‘record year’ as it takes aim at post-IPO growth targets

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance

Latest

Shoals Technologies lauds ‘record year’ as it takes aim at post-IPO growth targets

News

Spain’s first community agroPV projects to provide energy bill savings of ‘up to 30%’

Features

Canadian Solar guiding more than 70% revenue growth for 2021

News

New solar wafer player Gaojing secures Daqo polysilicon supply deal

News

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

News

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

News

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

Editors' Blog

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News
Shoals’ BLA product (pictured above) is expected to grow post-IPO. Image: Shoals Technologies.

Solar Balance of System (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies has celebrated a “record year” in which revenues grew 21%, placing various post-IPO targets firmly in its crosshairs for 2021.

Earlier this week Shoals reported full year 2020 revenue of US$175.5 million, up 21.5% on the US$144.5 million revenue figure it reported in 2019. This growth was attributed by the company to “significantly higher sales volume” throughout the year.

While year-on-year revenue growth slowed in Q4 – the fourth quarter’s revenue of US$38.8 million was up just 2.3% on Q4 2019’s figure of US$37.9 million – this was laid squarely with downtime related to work being conducted to expand the solution provider’s capacity moving into 2021.

Shoals expects the forthcoming year to be one of considerable progress towards a series of growth initiatives outlined within its initial public offering (IPO), which was held earlier this year and saw the company raise US$2.2 billion after upsizing.

Gross proceeds from the IPO are now helping it pursue various growth strategies, including converting more customers to its Big Lead Assembly (BLA) solution, which combines cable assemblies, combiner boxes and fusing into a single product for utility-scale solar projects. Shoals is also boosting its product offering to incorporate more electrical BOS solutions, expand internationally and is also eyeing a move into electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

New wire management and IV curve benchmarking products are to be introduced in Q2 this year and the company expect them to begin generating revenue in Q4.

Jason Whitaker, chief executive officer at Shoals Technologies, praised the “tremendous efforts” of his team throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The energy transition is a global megatrend that is in the very early innings.  We see tremendous opportunity ahead for our employees and shareholders,” he added.

Shoals is forecasting for another strong year in 2021 and is guiding for revenues to grow by between 31 – 36.7%, reaching between US$230 – 240 million. Its adjusted earnings guidance is for between US$75 – 80 million, which would represent growth of between 23 – 31%.

balance of system, bos, finance, ipo, shoals technologies

