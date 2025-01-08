Subscribe To Premium
Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Borosil on the impacts of India’s solar glass antidumping duties

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDF, EDP, FMPA and Origis finalise projects

US releases final rules on technology-neutral tax credits and low-income communities

Trina Solar sets 25.44% fully passivated HJT solar module efficiency record

SolarEdge cuts 400 jobs amid ongoing restructuring efforts

Waaree begins trial production at 5.4GW Indian solar cell facility

SECI awards 2GW solar-plus-storage in Indian reverse auction

SPR launches automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

Silfab Solar will supply its 580 XM+ modules to Pivot Energy. Image: Silfab Solar.

US PV manufacturer Silfab Solar has signed a 350MW module supply agreement with independent power producer (IPP) Pivot Energy.

Over a two-year period, Silfab will provide US-made modules starting from the second quarter of 2025. The modules will be used for the construction of community solar projects.

In the agreement, Silfab will supply Pivot Energy with its 580 XM+ modules, which are expected to be produced at its South Carolina plant this year.

Richard Gilker, SVP of technical operations at Pivot Energy, said: “The high-quality, reliable modules we are purchasing from Silfab will enable us to attain the domestic content for the projects that will use those modules.”

This is the latest supply agreement secured by the US solar manufacturer, which is currently building a solar cell and module assembly plant in South Carolina with an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1GW and 1.3GW, respectively. More recently, the company secured US$100 million to scale its US solar manufacturing production in South Carolina.

Silfab also has another module assembly plant in the US, located in the state of Washington. The Washington module assembly plant has an annual nameplate capacity of 1.1GW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
community solar, ipp, module supply agreement, pivot energy, silfab solar, us

