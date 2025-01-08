Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

US PV manufacturer Silfab Solar has signed a 350MW module supply agreement with independent power producer (IPP) Pivot Energy.
Over a two-year period, Silfab will provide US-made modules starting from the second quarter of 2025. The modules will be used for the construction of community solar projects.
In the agreement, Silfab will supply Pivot Energy with its 580 XM+ modules, which are expected to be produced at its South Carolina plant this year.
Richard Gilker, SVP of technical operations at Pivot Energy, said: “The high-quality, reliable modules we are purchasing from Silfab will enable us to attain the domestic content for the projects that will use those modules.”
This is the latest supply agreement secured by the US solar manufacturer, which is currently building a solar cell and module assembly plant in South Carolina with an initial annual nameplate capacity of 1GW and 1.3GW, respectively. More recently, the company secured US$100 million to scale its US solar manufacturing production in South Carolina.
Silfab also has another module assembly plant in the US, located in the state of Washington. The Washington module assembly plant has an annual nameplate capacity of 1.1GW.