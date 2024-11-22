Subscribe To Premium
Silfab Solar secures US$100 million financing for South Carolina solar cell plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

US representatives propose suspension of 45X manufacturing tax credit

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, National Grid Renewables, Scout Clean Energy progress on PV plants

Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

J&V Energy enters the Philippines utility-scale solar market with 180MW acquisition

How AI can improve the performance of solar technologies

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

Maturing PPA market is a ‘real game-changer’ for the Romanian solar sector, says Rezolv

Masdar signs deals for over 6GW of new Egyptian solar capacity, plus 4GW of manufacturing capacity

Financing will be directed towards Silfab Solar’s South Carolina 1GW solar cell plant. Image: Silfab Solar.

US PV manufacturer Silfab Solar has closed a US$100 million financing to scale its US solar cell manufacturing plant.

The financing will go towards the company’s solar cell production and module assembly plant in Fort Mill, York County, South Carolina. The plant is expected to have an annual nameplate capacity of 1GW and 1.2GW for solar cells and modules, respectively.

The company unveiled its plan to build the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell plant in South Carolina last year with an investment of US$150 million.

According to the company, the plant is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of the year.

Funding is split in a US$50 million equity investment led by funds advised by ARC Financial Corp, while another US$50 million green loan led by energy-focused asset manager Breakwall Capital. This is not the first time ARC has funded Silfab Solar’s manufacturing operations, last year, it received US$125 million to build a 1GW solar cell plant in the US.

As the solar manufacturer continues to build its domestic manufacturing capacity, it has also partnered with Norwegian solar ingot manufacturer NorSun to expand ingot and wafer production in the US. Frequent readers of PV Tech would know that ingot and wafer capacity in the US is scarce, with only a few manufacturing announcements made since the Inflation Reduction passed into law in 2022.

Both parts of the supply chain were recently included in the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (CHIPS ITC) tax credits. In a final ruling, The US Department of Treasury (DOT) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have included the manufacturing of solar ingots and wafers with a 25% investment tax credit under Section 48D of the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit rules.

In addition to building domestic solar manufacturing capacity, the company has secured a supply deal with recycling firm Solarcycle to receive domestic solar glass. The supply deal will see Solarcycle supply recycled PV glass at its Polk County, Georgia, facility to the solar manufacturer’s manufacturing plant in South Carolina.

Silfab Solar has also manufacturing plants in the US state of Washington and in Canada.

