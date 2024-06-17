Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

Singulus Technologies has formed a new joint venture, Singulus Solar, to provide manufacturing equipment for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) cells and modules.
The Germany-based tooling manufacturer will join forces with Chinese cell and module manufacturing equipment provider Jinchen on the venture, which will combine Jinchen’s production lines with Singulus’ cell and module production technology.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Singulus Solar will bring together Singulus’ expertise in areas, such as coating technologies, surface treatment and wet-chemical and thermal production processes, with Jinchen’s 500GW installed cell and module production base.
According to the two companies, Singulus Solar will supply PV cell and module production lines, offering single equipment and turnkey solutions. The venture, which is intended to supply products for the global market, will operate European and US-based technical and service centres staffed by both companies’ employees. The former is a hotspot for new solar projects this week, with Germany set to host this year’s Intersolar Europe event.
The companies said that by combining their strengths, they would leverage their expertise and technological advancements.
Singulus CEO Stefan Rinck said: “The joint venture delivers against international market expectations for high-quality PV equipment that meets the growing demand for sustainable and efficient PV process and equipment solutions.”
Li Yisheng, chairman of Jinchen, added: “With the complementing portfolios of the two companies, we enable our customers to incorporate the most innovative technologies into their factories effectively with a global team. Our manufacturing footprints allow fast delivery at favourable cost structures. First projects are in progress, and we are ready for more to come.”