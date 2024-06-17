Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

Singulus Solar will bring together Singulus’ expertise in areas, such as coating technologies, surface treatment and wet-chemical and thermal production processes, with Jinchen’s 500GW installed cell and module production base.

According to the two companies, Singulus Solar will supply PV cell and module production lines, offering single equipment and turnkey solutions. The venture, which is intended to supply products for the global market, will operate European and US-based technical and service centres staffed by both companies’ employees. The former is a hotspot for new solar projects this week, with Germany set to host this year’s Intersolar Europe event.

The companies said that by combining their strengths, they would leverage their expertise and technological advancements.

Singulus CEO Stefan Rinck said: “The joint venture delivers against international market expectations for high-quality PV equipment that meets the growing demand for sustainable and efficient PV process and equipment solutions.”

Li Yisheng, chairman of Jinchen, added: “With the complementing portfolios of the two companies, we enable our customers to incorporate the most innovative technologies into their factories effectively with a global team. Our manufacturing footprints allow fast delivery at favourable cost structures. First projects are in progress, and we are ready for more to come.”