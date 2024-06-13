Intersolar Europe 2024: module suppliers and inverter manufacturers preview products ahead of leading solar expo

TrinaSolar to showcase module, tracker and storage products

Chinese solar manufacturing giant TrinaSolar will be bringing its new solar module, tracker and energy storage products to the show floor. The company said that it will be exhibiting products for both utility-scale and residential and corporate & industrial (C&I) projects.

For the utility scale, Trina will be showcasing its “advanced, flexible” Elementa 2 energy storage system and Vanguard 1P smart module tracker systems. It will also bring its latest n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (i-TOPCon) Vertex N series modules. 720W+ and 625W+ bifacial modules from the Vertex N series will be on show at Intersolar next week.

For smaller-scale markets, Trina will bring the residential and C&I iterations of the Vertex series. The TOPCon dual-glass Vertex S+ rooftop module series, including a full-black model, will be on show alongside the Vertex S+ 500W+ modules for C&I installations.

The company said its products were “future-proof” and “highly versatile”. In April it announced a “record” power output for a TOPCon module with its 210mm product, hitting 740.6W. In a presentation last month alongside the chairman of fellow Chinese solar producer JinkoSolar, Trina’s CEO Gao Jifan said that module prices in China were nearing the bottom with “limited room” for further declines. He forecast that projected growth in solar demand would contribute to a more favourable manufacturing environment in the future than at present.

JinkoSolar’s solar and storage systems

Another major Chinese manufacturer, JinkoSolar, has announced a range of products it will demonstrate at the event. Chief among these is the Tiger Neo 54 Dual Glass PV module, which has a power output of 425-445W, and a power conversion efficiency of 21.27-22.27%. The company unveiled the Neo Green series of modules earlier this year, and includes a net-zero manufacturing process as the solar industry looks to minimise the carbon footprint of its supply chain.

Other new products include the Tiger Neo 66 HC Dual Glass Module, and the Triple Advantage Module 72-BDX, a module designed for use in the utility-scale and C&I sectors. The latter module also boasts superior hail resistance, and Jinko expects the module to be deployed in extreme weather environments, following growing awareness of the risks posed by hailstorms in the global solar sector.

The company also plans to demonstrate its storage solutions at Intersolar, including the utility-scale Sun Tera battery energy storage system (BESS). JinkoSolar will demonstrate a number of other storage systems, such as the SunGiga All in One and High Voltage systems, designed for use in the industrial and residential sectors, respectively.

REC Solar continues HJT cell research

Last year, Singapore-headquartered module manufacturer REC Solar announced plans to transition its portfolio to heterojunction technology (HJT) and plans to showcase new HJT cells at Intersolar. While the company has not specified what form these new cells will take, it noted that sustainability, particularly in the European market, has become a priority.

“REC perceives sustainability as a transformative force reshaping the business landscape,” said REC Group CEO Jan Enno Bicker last week, announcing the company’s plans for Intersolar. “Companies integrating sustainability into their core strategies often benefit from innovation, operational efficiency and supply chain resilience.”

In May, REC Solar received a silver medal from France-headquartered sustainability ratings provider EcoVadis, demonstrating its successful work across its business initiatives in a number of fields, including environmental sustainability and protecting labour and human rights.

DMEGC Solar to profile three new module ranges

A third Chinese module manufacturer, DMEGC Solar, has announced that it will showcase “several new products” at the conference, including new modules. The manufacturer plans to demonstrate its three new module ranges at the conference, which it has dubbed “greenhouse,” “anti-glare” and “installer-friendly”.

The former is designed for use in agrivoltaics, the second uses low-reflection glass to reduce the reflection intensity of light by more than 35% compared to conventional modules, and the final type are smaller in size and optimised for use in the distributed sectors.

DMEGC Solar noted that its new modules are “significantly improved” over its existing modules, such as the Infinity RT module. This is a bifacial n-type module, which boasts a maximum power conversion efficiency of 21.8%, that the company launched last November. These modules use what the company called “large-size rectangular cells,” and follows a trend of increasing product sizes across the solar industry, with manufacturers keen to limit balance of system costs, such as the use of brackets and cables.

Ingeteam highlights interest in large-scale inverters

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam will also be at the event, where it will present a new version of its Incgecon Sun 3Power C series of PV inverter, which has a power output of 5MW. Two inverters, jointly connected to an LV/MV step-up transformer have a combined capacity of 10.7MW, and as Ingeteam puts it, the product is supplied pre-wired, and intended to be used “as a plug-and-play product”.

Ingeteam will also present a 350kW string inverter, with 12 maximum power point trackers (MPPTs), that can be deployed in both PV and battery systems. The company also plans to make its new Ingecon Sun 300TL PV inverter available by the end of the year, and visitors to Intersolar will be able to see a preview of this this large-scale PV string inverter.

The showcasing of a new, large-scale inverter reflects the company’s growing interest in the large-scale solar sector, following its supply of inverters to Grenergy’s 1GW solar-plus-storage project in Chile earlier this year.

Runergy to demonstrate bifacial n-type modules

Chinese manufacturer Runergy has also announced plans to unveil its latest modules at Intersolar. The modules – the DH144N9 and DH10812B – are both bifacial n-type modules, with a power conversion efficiency of 22.8% and 22.3%, respectively.

The company notes that both ranges are “engineered uniquely for the European market,” with the DH144N9 series designed for use in a range of environments, from snowscapes to deserts. Extreme weather events are a growing priority for both module manufacturers and project managers, but kWh Analytics’ flagship risk assessment report has historically focused on the US market, so greater emphasis on weather resilience in Europe could be of benefit to the industry.

Runergy plans to host a Q&A session at its booth to discuss the products, and will be joined by representatives from European research institutions to provide more detail on its products. The modules have already received accreditation, including the French Carbon Footprint PPE3 Certification and the Italian Class 1 Fire Resistance Certification, as the company looks to expand its European influence.