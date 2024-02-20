Subscribe To Premium
SkyPower and Africa Finance Corporation to co-develop 200MW solar project in DRC

By Simon Yuen
SkyPower Africa Finance Corporation
Construction of the 200MW project will begin by 2025. Image: Africa Finance Corporation

Canada-based renewables firm SkyPower has signed a joint development agreement with financial institution Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) to develop a 200MW solar project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The project represents the first phase of a 1GW power purchase agreement (PPA) signed between SkyPower and the DRC’s state-owned utility Société Nationale d’Electricité (SNEL). Construction will begin by 2025.

“Partnering with SkyPower is well aligned with our mission to advance energy access on the continent through renewable energy. Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute significantly to rapid industrialisation, local job creation, sustainable economic growth and a pragmatic transition to net zero in DRC and Africa as a whole,” said Amadou Wadda, senior director of project development and technical solutions at AFC.

Elsewhere in the DRC, last month solar PV plants were installed in two gold mines. According to Mark Bristow, president and chief executive of Canadian mining company Barrick Gold Corporation (which owns the mines), after the commissioning of a 16MW solar PV plant coupled with battery energy storage systems (BESS), it is expected that the mine’s overall renewable electricity supply will increase from 81% to 90%. Construction of the solar PV plant will commence in the first quarter of 2024. Both the solar PV plant and BESS will be operational in 2025.

Additionally, DRC energy company Nuru has secured US$40 million for the construction of a 13.7 MWp project.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
