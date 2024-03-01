Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SMA Solar sales increase 78.6% in 2023

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

SMA Solar sales increase 78.6% in 2023

News

Enfinity Global bags further €25 million for 134MW Italian PV portfolio

News

ARR and Apollo invest US$30 million into Apex’s Angelo solar farm in Texas

News

Better Energy and Fujifilm sign PPA for 107MW Danish solar farm

News

Grenergy secures €175 million to fund 300MW Spanish PV portfolio

News

Recurrent Energy closes financing on 119MW Mexico PV plant

News

Alantra Solar secures €50 million for 1.8GW solar portfolio

News

Anza launches solar PV module procurement evaluation platform

News

New South Wales launches A$275 million initiative for renewables manufacturing

News

US DOE allocates US$366 million for renewables projects in rural and remote areas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SMA solar headquarters
High demand for products and normalised delivery situation spur the growth of SMA Solar business. Image: SMA Solar

German inverter supplier SMA Solar has posted improved financial results for 2023, with sales increasing by 78.6% year-on-year.

A total of 20.5GW of inverters were sold in 2023, increasing from 12.2GW in 2022. Last year, sales increased to €1,904.1 million (US$2057.1 million), up from €1,065.9 million in 2022. EBITDA increased significantly to €311 million in 2023 from €70 million in 2022.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

SMA Solar said the high demand for its products and normalised delivery situation since the beginning of 2023 drove the improved financial results last year.

Additionally, sales of all three segments improved. The home solutions segment increased its sales to €580.2 million, up from €335 million in 2022. In the commercial and industrial solutions segment, sales rose to €478.9 million from €290.3 million in 2022.

The large scale and project solutions segment increased its sales to €845 million, up from €440.6 million.
“The high demand for our products and solutions, good production capacity utilisation and our ability to deliver have resulted in an exceptional performance in all three segments,” said Jürgen Reinert of SMA Group.

As of the end of 2023, SMA Group’s order backlog dropped to €1,705 million, down from €2,077.4 million in 2022. Of the total order backlog, €1,329.8 million was attributable to product business. Incoming orders declined in the second half of 2023 as the majority of orders in the home solutions and commercial and industrial solutions segments had already been placed by the end of Q1.

Meanwhile in Q4, incoming orders slowed down due to the changing market conditions.

Looking ahead, the company’ sales in 2024 will reach between €1,950 million and €2,220 million, driven by further sales and earnings growth In the large scale and project solutions segment as a result of the high order backlog and the level of incoming orders.

The estimated EBITDA for 2024 will range from €220-€290 million.

Last year, SMA Solar announced a plan to build an inverter production site in the US, with an annual capacity of 3.5GW. The company expects the facility to be operational in 2025 and create up to 200 jobs in the first three years.

financial results, inverters, sma, SMA Group, sma solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

News

Better Energy and Fujifilm sign PPA for 107MW Danish solar farm

News

Engie bags US$1 billion for 1GW US solar PV portfolio

News

Anza launches solar PV module procurement evaluation platform

News

Recycled glass from panels verified suitable new high-grade PV glass ‘for the first time’

Features, Long Reads, News

First Solar added 6.8GW of module capacity in 2023

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024