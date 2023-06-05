Subscribe
News

SNEC 2023: TW Solar leverages vertical integration in increasingly competitive PV industry

By PV Tech
TW Solar’s booth: the company is targeting reaching 80GW of annual module production capacity by the end of 2023. Image: Solar Media

Our series of exclusive video interviews from SNEC 2023 in Shanghai continues as TW Solar’s head of Asia-Pacific and MENA regions, Joe Chen, speaks with PV Tech director David Evans

Joe Chen gives us some insights into the capacity expansion plans of the vertically integrated PV manufacturer. Also known as Tongwei Solar, TW Solar produces everything from high purity polysilicon to PV cells and modules, while it also works in power plant construction and operation in the downstream sector.

Competition is good for the industry, Joe Chen says, because it makes everybody progress forwards. Yet for TW Solar, having control of the full supply chain is a key differentiator that the company believes will keep it in a strong position.

Many of the leading players brought 700W+ modules for utility-scale to SNEC 2023, TW Solar among them. Image: Solar Media.
