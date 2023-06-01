SNEC 2023: Yingli Solar to open N-type manufacturing hub this year

Yingli Solar: another crowded booth at the biggest solar trade event in the world, SNEC, Shanghai, China. Image: Solar Media

Our series of exclusive video interviews with leading companies in solar PV at SNEC 2023 continues as Yingli Solar vice president Cindy Hu speaks with PV Tech’s David Evans.

Cindy Hu says challenges and opportunities for the global PV industry are running in parallel in 2023. From a “broad consensus” that the world needs more solar for our shared future, opening up huge development opportunities, to complex international situations that present challenges of uncertainty amid a backdrop of intensifying competition within the industry.

The answer for Yingli Solar is to leverage its technologies and brand, actively collaborate in international cooperation and adapt to changes in the industry and market.

We hear about Yingli Solar’s manufacturing and sales strategies in all corners of the world, including the opening this year of a 6GW N-type production hub, which is a cornerstone of the company’s plan to ramp up to 20GW of annual N-type module production capacity.

Cindy Hu also talks about Yingli Solar’s products and technologies of course, as well as its commitment to ESG, becoming the first solar PV player to join the WWF’s carbon emissions reduction project a few years ago, as well as its plans for the future.