SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

As the SNEC 2024 trade show draws to a close today, the PV Tech team concludes its rolling coverage of the event, with more updates from the leading companies in the solar sector on industry trends and the latest technology.
JA Solar’s latest module launch
We caught up with JA Solar’s chief technology officer, Zi Ouyang, who presented the company’s latest advanced module product, a TOPcon cell-based offering up to a claimed 23.1% efficiency and 645W power.
Ouyang explained how the removal of the traditional busbars reduces shading on the module’s surface, while the thin wiring used in the module reduces resistive losses, boosting its power and efficiency.
Ouyang also stressed the importance of reliability in all JA Solar modules, a factor that has come under closer scrutiny given the current environment of low pricing in the industry, which is driving manufacturers to reduce costs.
Yingli Solar highlights offshore PV products
Next, PV Tech spoke to Fiona Zhang, regional sales director, Yingli Solar, about the company’s latest TOPcon modules, which she said had all been upgraded this year.
Among the modules on show, Zhang highlighted one specifically designed for offshore environments, which is able to withstand a level 18 typhoon and has been fully adapted for the marine environment, according to Yingli.
Trina showcases tracking and storage technologies
As well as being one of the best-known module companies, TrinaSolar also produces tracker and storage technologies under its TrinaTracker and TrinaStorage brand, respectively.
When PV Tech paid Trina’s booth a vist, Gaogong Wei, pre-sales engineer at TrinaTracker, gave a guided tour of the company’s Vanguard 2p tracker system. New features include a multi-tracking system, which enables the tracker to perform better in high wind conditions.
Richard Zhang, global brand and marketing for Trina Solar, also introduced Trina’s latest storage products, including the Elementa 2, a containerised solution that uses Trina’s in-house produced battery cells.
Tongwei high-power modules on show
PV Tech visited Tongwei’s booth, where Aran Huang, overseas technical support, offered some insights into the company’s array of high-power modules.
These included its 765.18W THC model, which, with its record-breaking high power offering and 24.63% conversion efficiency, is an ideal choice for utility-scale projects.
Tongwei Solar first entered the module business in 2013, having set up a high-efficiency module R&D project department. The company became a significant player in the module sector in the second half of 2022, since when it has made rapid progress, achieving a ranking of 5th for global shipments in 2023, with a footprint in 40 countries and regions, where its modules are widely deployed across residential, commercial and industrial and utility-scale applications.