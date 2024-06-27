Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
News, Features, Interviews

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

News, Features, Interviews

‘Grid upgrades crucial to integrating solar’: Global Capital Finance on the challenges of building PV systems in Southern Europe

Features, Interviews, News

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

News

‘The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements’: Antaisolar on smart solutions in solar

Features, Interviews

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

News

Focusing manufacturing, implementing legislation and tackling a fractured market – takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Ciel & Terre begins installation of ‘largest’ FPV project in France

News

Saudi Arabia’s SPPC signs PPAs for 5.5GW of solar projects

News

‘C&I key to rooftop solar development’: experts on Indonesia’s PV potential and obstacles

Features, Interviews

Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Moses Zhang spoke to PV Tech as SNEC 2024. Image: PV Tech

PV Tech spoke with Moses Zhang, vice president of Chinese solar manufacturing company Akcome Technology.

The company was established in 2006, and has recently joined the wave of solar manufacturers in the great n-type technology shift. In particular, the company said it is focusing on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology, “as it is already the mainstream product, by far.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In addition to producing TOPCon, the company is keeping funding going towards heterojunction technology (HJT) cell technology, which has emerged as the less mainstream side of the n-type coin in recent months. Zhang said that HJT offers “superior performance in adverse conditions” and “potential cost reductions in the long term” over TOPCon.

Zhang also spoke to PV Tech about the company’s decision to use a copper plating process in its HJT cell production, rather than the traditional silver grid line printing process. He said the copper process provides cost reduction and a roughly 0.5% increase in average cell conversion efficiency. Silver use in solar cell production – particularly HJT, which makes the most intensive use of the metal – is a growing concern amongst the industry as solar production levels skyrocket. PV Tech Premium published a feature on the use of precious metals in solar cell production last week.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
akcome solar, copper plating, hjt, snec, SNEC 2024, solar pv, sponsored, topcon

Read Next

A hybrid solar-wind project in Portugal.

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

June 27, 2024
EDP Renewables has signed PPAs with a US-based tech company to offer power through its 176MWp solar projects.
antaisolar
Sponsored

‘The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements’: Antaisolar on smart solutions in solar

June 27, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Abu Yang of Antaisolar, a leader in digital intelligent PV mounting systems and trackers.
Ciel & Terre's largest floating solar PV system in Europe

Ciel & Terre begins installation of ‘largest’ FPV project in France

June 27, 2024
Ciel & Terre has begun anchoring installation and floating platform assembly for a 72.3MWp floating solar PV project in France.
Image: Saudi Power Procurement Company

Saudi Arabia’s SPPC signs PPAs for 5.5GW of solar projects

June 27, 2024
The Saudi Power Procurement Company has signed PPAs with three companies for solar projects with a combined capacity of 5.5GW.
Image: Sembcorp via LinkedIn
Premium

‘C&I key to rooftop solar development’: experts on Indonesia’s PV potential and obstacles

June 27, 2024
Indonesia has the potential to install 3.3TW of solar capacity, according to the government, but several obstacles need to be tackled.
Solar panels in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

June 26, 2024
Saudi Arabia has launched a geographical survey project to identify suitable sites for renewables projects across the nation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

News

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

News

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

News

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

News

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Features, Interviews

Brookfield advances €6.1 billion acquisition of French IPP Neoen

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024