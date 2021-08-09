Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

China’s NEA demands monthly updates on renewable projects from its utilities

News

Contractual mitigation strategies for the solar sector as governments target alleged forced labour

Features, Guest Blog

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

News

BlueWave Solar teams up with Laketricity to develop ‘floatovoltaics’ in Massachusetts

News

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

News

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

Featured Articles, Features

Inaccurate solar irradiation estimates in Africa impacting investor returns, report suggests

News

European solar under the spotlight: A manufacturing renaissance?

Featured Articles, Features

Lightsource BP signs PPA with McDonald’s and eBay for its 345MW project in Louisiana

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
António Guterres has called on governments to shift fossil fuel subsidies into renewables. Image: BayWa r.e.

A landmark new climate report from the United Nations “must sound a death knell” for coal and fossil fuels, according to secretary-general António Guterres, who is calling for a rapid increase in solar capacity and renewable energy investment.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, published today, finds that unless immediate and large-scale action is taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, limiting global warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach.

The research says greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are responsible for approximately 1.1°C of warming since 1850-1900, and warns that averaged over the next 20 years, global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming.

Describing the report as a “code red for humanity”, Guterres called for immediate action on energy and urged governments to end all new fossil fuel exploration and production, and shift fossil fuel subsidies into renewable energy. 

“By 2030, solar and wind capacity should quadruple, and renewable energy investments should triple to maintain a net zero trajectory by mid-century,” he said.

The research from the IPCC, which is the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change, says “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land”. It projects that for 1.5°C of additional global warming, there will be more heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons, while at 2°C of global warming, heat extremes would more often reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health.

Published less than three months before the COP26 climate summit in the UK, the report shows that human actions still have the potential to determine the future course of climate.

“The very careful scientific language of the new report contains a stark message: the level of devastation we face is in our collective hands. If the world slashes carbon dioxide emissions now and reduces them to net zero by 2050, we would keep the global temperature rise close to 1.5°C and avoid the worst impacts,” said Simon Lewis, professor of global change science at University College London.

Lewis said the report raises the pressure on world leaders to agree on achievable plans to cut emissions when they meet for the COP26 in November, adding: “Cutting emissions to net zero means keeping fossil fuels in the ground, ending deforestation, and rapidly moving to using renewable energy to power the global economy.”

The report authors say human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes across the globe, with changes in the climate system becoming larger in direct relation to increasing global warming.

Meanwhile, the report says many changes due to past and future greenhouse gas emissions are irreversible for centuries to millennia, especially changes in the ocean, ice sheets and global sea level.

“This report is yet another reminder that we need to accelerate global efforts to ditch fossil fuels and shift to a cleaner, greener growth model,” said Christiana Figueres, founding partner at environmental platform Global Optimism and former executive secretary of the UN Climate Change Convention. “Everything we need to avoid the exponential impacts of climate change is doable. But it depends on solutions moving exponentially faster than impacts, and getting on track to halving global emissions by 2030. COP26 will be the moment of truth.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
climate change, emissions, emissions reduction, energy transition, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, ipcc, net zero, united nations

Read Next

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

July 23, 2021
China could install up to 65GW of solar this year, driven largely by a surge in demand for distributed solar installations, while average solar deployment could reach 90GW per year in the years leading up to 2025.

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

July 21, 2021
At least 455GW of new solar PV capacity will need to be installed each year by the end of this decade for the world to reach net zero status by 2050, new analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF) has found.

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

July 14, 2021
European Union (EU) countries may need to ramp up renewables deployment in the next decade to meet new proposed targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the bloc.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

July 12, 2021
BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, published late last week, highlights how the world’s energy systems are changing at rapid pace, but equally illustrates how that pace of change must accelerate across the world if established economies are to meet net zero targets. Liam Stoker looks at the key takeaways from the report.

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

July 8, 2021
Italy’s transmission system operator Terna will invest €18.1 billion (US$21.4 billion) in the next ten years to strengthen the country’s grid and support the integration of new clean energy projects.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

News

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

Featured Articles, Features

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

News

Inaccurate solar irradiation estimates in Africa impacting investor returns, report suggests

News

BlueWave Solar teams up with Laketricity to develop ‘floatovoltaics’ in Massachusetts

News

CIP, Amp Energy to develop 1.7GWp of renewables in India

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021