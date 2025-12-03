Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

By JP Casey
December 3, 2025
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

News

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

News

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Intertek CEA expects a 40% increase in polysilicon prices between the second and fourth quarter of this year. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Buyers should prepare for increases in the price of vital solar module components, such as polysilicon, wafers and cells, but “remain cautious” of accepting new contractual terms from Chinese suppliers until formal market policies are agreed.

This is the opinion of Joseph C. Johnson, associate director for market intelligence at Intertek CEA, whose comments accompany the publication of the organisation’s latest two reports on global PV supply chains in 2025 and price forecasts for 2026. The former report, covering data up to the third quarter of this year, highlights notable increases in component and material prices, including a 10% increase in wafer prices since July, and a forecast 40% increase in polysilicon prices between the second and fourth quarter of this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The report also notes that cell prices increased around 10% in the first half of this year, but expects short-term price growth to be “low” next year.

Much of these price increases come as leading Chinese manufacturers have sought to cut production to address the longstanding oversupply of modules to a number of markets around the world, which has triggered widespread module price competition. In the first half of this year, Chinese polysilicon production fell 43.8% year-on-year and wafer production declined 21.4% year-on-year. Meanwhile, cell and module production both increased, by 7.7% and 14.4% year-on-year, respectively.

Against a backdrop of reports from China of crackdowns on below-cost module sales and tax-rule changes, Johnson warned buyers not to read too much into individual companies’ announcements, however, and instead wait for a coherent national policy to drive manufacturing trends.

“Until a policy is finalised and publicised, buyers should remain cautious of supplier comments and refrain from agreeing to pre-emptive changes,” said Johnson. “However, as more of the market echoes the same concerns, buyers at this stage should prepare for future price increases and model scenarios where pricing changes as a result of these policies.

“In many instances, suppliers have already begun pushing for new contracts to reflect potential policy changes, which would allow for the pass-through of the policy impact to the buyer without the need for renegotiation (as seen in the case of VAT removal).”

Industry aligns on wafer sizes

Johnson also noted that the industry has “begun to align” on wafer sizes, with G12R wafers, measuring 182x210mm, becoming the most commonplace in the sector as they are smaller than the 210x210mm wafers that were considered too large, but made more power output gains than the smaller 182x182mm wafers.

The Intertek CEA report assigns risk levels to a number of wafer sizes, split across technology types, and all of the electrical components of G12R wafers are assigned a “low” risk rating, one of only two wafer sizes to score so positively for their electrical components.

The only aspect of the G12R wafer to receive a “high” risk rating is the mechanical performance for larger 715W modules, where “the current and longest length and width can make it more susceptible to mechanical load failures”, echoing conclusions drawn by David Devir of VDE Americas, who wrote for PV Tech Premium earlier this year that the trend of “supersized” modules has made them more vulnerable to glass fracturing.

On the cell technology side, the Q3 data break out shipments and capacity by type. Even though new investments lean hard toward higher‑efficiency designs, you still see a noticeable share of production and shipments using PERC in 2025, especially in certain regions and segments. It looks less like a clean hand‑off and more like a gradual overlap between generations.

Johnson said: “Most of the world has already migrated to PV modules using tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells; however, some regions are just ramping up cell capacity, and suppliers have opted to start making PERC cells, given that the equipment ecosystem and production process parameters are very mature. In addition, some regions with ongoing IP conflicts also see manufacturers opting for more PERC over higher efficiency TOPCon cells.

“Buyers generally opt for the highest-efficiency product available. Still, there are key considerations as well, such as the premium for one-cell architecture vs. another, as well as the maturity of specific technologies. For example, while TOPCon back contact modules generally have higher front side efficiency than standard TOPCon products, for projects with high albedo (or surface reflectivity), standard TOPCon modules may close the performance gap with back contact variants, as back contact products generally have lower bifaciality.

“In addition, relatively newer technologies like back contact have smaller production runs, higher costs, and the premiums charged by manufacturers can eat into the benefits of purchasing a higher efficiency product. Finally, there’s product maturity, which can determine whether some financial institutions will lend to a project. Typically, newer technologies need to build a track record before achieving mass adoption across the industry.”

Future risks

Looking ahead, Johnson identified the rollout of new Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules in the US as a significant risk for the industry. This is due to the lack of guidance on how to interpret the new rules, which were introduced as part of a package of legislative measures passed over the summer, causing significant uncertainty and disruption to the US solar industry.

Johson said there were several “ambiguities” with current FEOC that require clarification: “For example, there are several open questions regarding the interpretation of ‘effective control’ terminology in cases where reliance on a specified foreign entity extends beyond a straightforward purchase of components, as this could impact FEOC risk differently for some parties than for others. Scenarios include situations where potential FEOCs supply software to products, if a FEOC commissions a qualified energy facility, or how specific warranties in long-term service agreements are structured.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
americas, finance, intertek cea, polysilicon, reports, supply chains, us

Read Next

Terra-Gen's Lockhart III project, under construction.

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

December 3, 2025
Terra-Gen has closed financing for its 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar PV project in San Bernadino County, California.
Image: ABB

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

December 2, 2025
Swiss electrification specialist ABB has acquired solar PV inverter and power conversion system (PCS) producer Gamesa Electric for an undisclosed sum.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

December 1, 2025
Multinational solar manufacturer Canadian Solar will assume direct control of its US solar PV and energy storage manufacturing operations, in a strategic move which may reduce its supply chain risks.
Image: EBRD

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

November 28, 2025
The EBRD will invest in a 531MW solar PV portfolio in Romania from Israeli renewables company Nofar Energy.
PotisEdge founder and president Minjie Shi makes a speech.

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

November 28, 2025
LONGi has acquired system integrator PotisEdge, and plans to launch an ‘Energy Storage One-Stop Solution’.
Prareek Tare headshot.
Premium

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

November 27, 2025
Prateek Tare tells PV Tech Premium how Distributed Energy Infrastructure transformed a Superfund site into the Acton PV-plus-storage project.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy