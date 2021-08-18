Solar Media
News

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

By Jules Scully
Grids, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

Features, Interviews

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News
A 102MWp solar project in North Carolina. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

The US’ transition to a carbon pollution-free power sector could see solar provide more than 40% of the country’s electricity by 2035, up from the current 3% level, according to a memo from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Realising solar’s potential requires historic investments to accelerate the deployment of residential, commercial and utility-scale solar systems, a White House statement said, with deployment needed to accelerate three to four times the current rate by 2030 to meet President Biden’s goal of creating a 100% carbon-neutral power system.

Among the tools put forward by the DOE to help the country meet this target are the investment and production tax credits (ITCs and PTCs). Currently, the PTC will expire at the end of 2021, while the ITC will phase down for residential solar in 2023 and commercial and utility-scale solar in 2024.

Additionally, direct pay tax incentives for transmission and storage, similar to the solar ITC, could help mobilise billions of dollars of private capital into much-needed transmission lines and new battery storage, the memo said.

In terms of manufacturing, the DOE said that given concerns about forced labour in the solar supply chain in China, “the need for domestic capacity to meet goals has expanded”. In response to allegations of forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region, the US implemented a withhold release order that has essentially blocked the import of silicon metal products from Hoshine and its subsidiaries.

The US currently has over 2GW of thin-film PV manufacturing capacity and another 3GW of PV silicon module assembly, according to the DOE, with this set to be increased through a new 3.3GWdc thin-film module plant from First Solar in Ohio that is expected to begin commercial operations in 2023.

The growth of US solar will require continued research and development investments in new solar materials, demonstration projects, material supply chains, and the building or retooling of manufacturing facilities for the production of advanced energy technologies, the DOE said. It was announced last week that nine projects will share in US$14 million of funding from the department to speed up the commercialisation of technologies that can help integrate more solar into the grid.

It is also hoped that the proposed clean energy investments in the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which was passed by the Senate last week, will serve as a catalyst for job creation. A pathway to a largely decarbonised electricity sector could mean between 500,000 and 1.5 million people will work in the US solar sector by 2035, the DOE suggested.

Despite the US posting record PV deployment figures in 2020, employment in the country’s solar sector fell last year to its lowest level since 2015, according to recent research co-published by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). However, many solar employers are expecting to bounce back and expand their workforce this year.

Responding to the DOE memo, SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said the report makes it clear that reaching a zero-emissions grid will require billions of dollars of investment and market opportunities until 2050 across all clean energy generation, including energy storage, electricity delivery, operations and maintenance, as well as community solar and solar for low- and moderate-income communities.

“President Biden also plans to extend the solar investment tax credit, build US manufacturing, accelerate transmission and storage expansion and build diversity, equity, inclusion and justice goals into this transition to a clean energy economy. Good trade policy also will be critical to the president’s climate goals,” she said.

biden administration, departmen, department of energy, employment, energy transition, investment tax credit, itc, jobs, policy

Read Next

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

August 18, 2021
Reports have emerged alleging that US officials have begun detaining solar module shipments suspected of infringing the withhold and release order (WRO) implemented in June.

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

August 17, 2021
Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

August 17, 2021
The number of jobs across the global solar PV sector could increase almost tenfold in the next 30 years if the world transitions to derive 100% of its energy from renewables by 2050, new research has suggested.
ANALYSIS: Could a US budget bill amendment end up stymying utility-scale solar growth?

August 13, 2021
An amendment added to the US budget resolution bill this week seeks to prevent renewables projects using technology built in China from claiming federal funds and subsidies. Liam Stoker explores the amendment’s potential to disrupt solar deployment.

US solar manufacturers secure DOE funding to help develop innovative tech

August 12, 2021
Nine US projects will receive funding from the country’s Department of Energy (DOE) to accelerate the commercialisation of technologies that can help integrate more solar electricity into the energy grid.

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

August 11, 2021
Uzbekistan is considering raising its 2030 renewables deployment targets following the success of solar tenders carried out in the last two years.

