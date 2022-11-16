Subscribe
Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners

By Will Norman
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas

Carlyle launches European solar development platform

China round-up: enterprises encouraged to increase solar investment, Arctech to expand PV racking capacity

US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY

SolarDuck to build floating solar plant at offshore wind site from RWE

ReNew plans green hydrogen project in Egypt, increases solar portfolio by 45%

JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon module sets record 23.86% conversion efficiency

French partners to create PV manufacturing ‘gigafactory’ focused on tandem perovskite-silicon modules

TÜV Rheinland introduces new BIPV certification

Shipments of top four module companies reached 114GW in Q1-Q3, demand grows rapidly in China

A 3MW project in North Carolina operated by Cypress Creek. The majority of Strata’s portfolio is in North Carolina. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables.

Strata Clean Energy, a US solar and storage developer, has acquired Arizona-based Crossover Energy Partners to expand its offerings and execution capabilities.

Strata has acquired the entirety of Crossover’s assets and interests, along with its workforce. It said that it will leverage key Crossover relationships with municipalities, co-ops, utilities and large industrial entities to increase its reach and growth, as well as harness Crossover’s customer origination and power offtake competency.

Crossover Energy Partners is a renewable energy solutions company that partners with utilities and large corporate users to facilitate end-to-end solutions across the development, financing, construction and operations of renewables projects.

“Strata’s acquisition of Crossover bolsters our ability to bring high-value energy solutions to our clients across several market segments and geographies,” said Joshua Rogol, chief development officer for Strata.

“The combination of our platforms will be valuable to Strata as we grow our development pipeline to over 15GWs this year.”

Last year, Strata agreed a 500MW module order deal with LONGi, to be fulfilled over two years. Around the same time, it completed funding for a 130MW solar portfolio in the US consisting of 23 operating assets.

The company has a pipeline of almost 8GW of solar PV projects and 25GWh of standalone energy storage, with over 170 projects in operation.

Crossover Energy announced a partnership with KKR investment in 2021 to produce renewable energy projects. The company has developed over 10.5GW of renewables and 11.7GWh of energy storage solutions.

