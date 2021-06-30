Solar Media
News

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

News

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy’s resource plan over “bad assumptions”

News

Kearsarge brings online US$130m worth of solar and storage projects in New England

News

VDE acquires majority stake in RETC

News

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

News

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

News

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

News

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Featured Articles, Features

Soltec lands bifacial tracker deal with Statkraft for 234MW of solar projects in Spain

News
Image: SEIA via Twitter.

Renewables solutions provider Crossover Energy Partners is to oversee the development and operation of clean energy projects alongside investment firm KKR as part of a new collaboration between the companies announced today (30 June).  

The pair will focus on areas such as the origination of structured power purchase agreements (PPAs), build-transfer agreements, offtake optimisation, contract structuring and will also pursue new opportunities in segments such as EV fleets and hydrogen.

With customers including utilities, municipalities and community choice aggregations, Crossover aims to support renewable energy initiatives and decarbonisation goals for large energy users. Its team has developed more than 10.5GW of renewables and 11.7GWh of energy storage solutions in the last three years.

Benoit Allehaut, managing director on KKR’s infrastructure team, said the partnership will give the company’s investors added value from distinctive asset sourcing and customised PPAs.

After buying a stake in Acciona in 2014, KKR’s growth in the renewables industry has seen it acquire an interest in a partnership with NextEra Energy Partners that owns US renewables assets.

Last year, the investor purchased a 317MW portfolio of solar projects in India from Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital (SP Infra) and then formed Virescent Infrastructure, a platform focused on the acquisition of renewables assets in the country.

Crossover Energy Partners, kkr, power purchase agreement

