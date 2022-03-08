Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Norfund, CDC invest US$39m in 2.4GW of South African renewables

News

Scatec, ACME to develop solar-powered green ammonia plant in Oman

News

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The solar finance and investment community gathered at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022 today. Image: PV Tech.

Europe’s community of solar developers, financiers and asset owners are braced for broader impacts and headwinds caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with inflation and spiraling commodity prices highlighted as of particular concern.

A panel of European solar stakeholders at today’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe conference, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, discussed how recent headwinds had impacted commodity prices as well as both the cost and availability of capital, with talk quickly centring on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused significant turbulence in Europe’s energy industry.

Wholesale prices throughout Europe are continuing to soar, while commodity price increases have escalated in recent days amidst threats and counterthreats over the supplies of oil and gas in Europe. Benchmark gas prices leapt by nearly 80% to €345/MWh (US$375) yesterday, while Brent crude oil jumped to a 14-year high of US$139 per barrel.  

Last week PV Tech Premium explored how the crisis in Ukraine holds the potential to change Europe’s energy apparatus beyond recognition, however today investors and developers alike voiced their immediate concerns, especially in relation to supply chains and the cost and availability of capital.

Aldo Beolchini, managing partner and chief investment officer at European solar investor NextEnergy Capital, said that PV industry needed to question whether or not its supply chain is secure, highlighting the potential for geopolitical issues to constrain supply in a similar fashion to how the Ukraine crisis has pinched Europe’s supply of gas.

“Are we relying on concentrated supply chains for key components? We don’t want to find ourselves in a similar position if the world takes a dramatic turn,” he said.

Giovanni Terranova, managing partner at Bluefield, stressed that the energy landscape was a “new world these days” and would require “new ways of thinking” if projects are to come to fruition given the impact both the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine has had, and is likely to have, on inflation and interest rates.

“Big changes in alternative energy will be needed and we need to look at it through different lenses,” Terranova added.

Karen Boesen, CFO at independent power producer Sonnedix, said that events of the last month were unlike anything else the energy industry had seen, but stressed that the impetus remains on the PV industry to find solutions to surging headwinds. She noted the potential for portfolio optimisation and increasing digitalisation to bolster operational efficiencies, but equally highlighted the need for scale to help ride out fluctuations in component and commodity prices.

Solar Media’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022 conference continues over the next two days at London’s Victoria Park Plaza hotel. Last-minute tickets for the event can still be purchased here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

8 March 2022
As Solar Finance & Investment enters its ninth year, we sit on the cusp of a new power market with solar at its heart. The 2022 edition of the event will build on our years of expertise and relationships to bring investors and lenders together with top developers. Connect with leaders in the field and use exclusive insights to drive investment and development decisions for the future. Meet new and existing project partners at the largest gathering of European solar investors and lenders.
capex, cost of capital, inflation, interest rates, invasion, putin, russia, SFIE2022, solar finance, supply chains, ukraine

Read Next

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

March 4, 2022
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a 10-point plan to reduce the European Union’s reliance on Russian natural gas that includes the accelerated deployment of renewable power as the war in Ukraine destabilises the continent’s energy security.

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.
PV Tech Premium

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

March 4, 2022
As the tragedy of war unfolds in Europe, PV Tech looks at some of the ways it might impact Europe’s power market, European transmission systems and the role of renewables in reducing dependence on dirty fuels.

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

February 28, 2022
The February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast features discussion around the energy sector impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team and all the news from our Energy Storage Summit 2022.

European solar developers call for solar supply chain strategy, target 20GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030

January 27, 2022
Major European solar developers have called on the European Union (EU) to develop a PV supply chain strategy to avoid cost increases and disruption to projects, with the group calling for 20GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030.

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

January 18, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector reached a ten-year high in 2021 as the industry recovered from a COVID-affected 2020, new research from Mercom Capital Group reveals.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021