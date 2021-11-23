Solar Media
News

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

News

Solar PV takes more than half of Irish grid connection offers, 1.5GW set to be connected

News

RES appoints two new divisional CEOs to lead growth strategy

News

TotalEnergies lands 500MW Libyan solar PV project alongside US$2bn oil and gas investments

News

US utility-scale solar deployment jumps 38%

News

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

Eni eyes listing of Plenitude renewables unit

News

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

News

More bang for your buck: when and why to repower solar PV

Featured Articles, Features

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

News
Solar Inventions said its C3 product can create silver savings of up to 12%. Image: Solar Inventions.

New architecture for solar cells that can increase power generation and reduce silver costs is closer to commercialisation after the company behind the technology secured a patent in the US.

US-based start-up Solar Inventions said its Configurable Current Cells, or C3, innovation has been awarded a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office, potentially opening the door to licensing from PV manufacturers.

The technology stems from the work of the company’s chief technical officer and former Suniva engineer Ben Damiani, who discovered he could create multiple ‘lanes’ or sub-cells on a single wafer by electrically dividing each cell during the metallisation process.

“The benefits are similar to half-cells, also a major solar industry trend, but without requiring cells to be physically broken and rewired,” Damiani said.

Solar Inventions was founded in 2018 before going on to win the US Department of Energy’s American-Made Solar Prize contest for innovative technologies in 2019.

The company used the prize money to manufacture several iterations of pilot cells and modules, with its C3 technology showing silver savings on monocrystalline PERC, HJT, n-type, half-cells and bifacial cells, according to the firm.

As well as silver savings of up to 12%, C3 can improve cell and module performance, Solar Inventions said, adding that these cells and modules can be made on existing PV factory lines, without any new equipment or materials.

With its US patent in place, Solar Inventions now intends to finalise C3 patents in a host of countries that it says together account for 90% of the global solar market.

“This patent opens the door for us to move forward on joint ventures with key partners in areas with large-scale cell and module manufacturers, such as India, China, Southeast Asia, the EU and the US. We’ve begun discussions with potential partners in all of these regions,” said CEO Bill Nussey.

innovation, patent, research and development, Solar Inventions, US department of energy

