Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

News

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

News

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News

Gold Green Energy secure consent for 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

News

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: US community solar attracts billions in private equity funding

News

X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

News

BNEF: Fixed-tilt PV LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
JinkoSolar manufacturing.
JinkoSolar has widened its patent battle with rival producer LONGi Green Energy to the Australian courts. Image: JinkoSolar

Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar is suing rival producer LONGi in Australia for alleged infringement of technology patents.            

Jinko’s subsidiaries Jinko Solar Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Shanghai Jinko Green Energy Management Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Jinko Green Energy Co., Ltd launched the case on 4 February in the Federal Court of Australia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It alleges LONGi’s subsidiary Solar Australia Pty Ltd infringed patents held by Jinko on unspecified “key” cell and module technologies. The case has been officially accepted by the Federal Court of Australia, JinkoSolar said, and a first hearing has reportedly been set for 21 February.

It follows a number of other legal actions launched by JinkoSolar against LONGi, notably in China and Japan earlier this year.

“This latest lawsuit in Australia is likely centred on JinkoSolar’s key patent technologies in the photovoltaic sector, involving the design and manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells and modules,” a JinkoSolar statement said, without giving further details.

PV Tech has contacted JinkoSolar and LONGi for further details and comment on the case.

The move forms part of a broader pattern across the solar industry of producers filing patent lawsuits against rivals in a bid to protect intellectual property. A large number of companies have become embroiled in litigation, including Maxeon, Aiko, Hanwha Q Cells, First SolarTrina Solar, Runergy, Adani, JA Solar and Astronergy among others.

An investigation by PV Tech Premium last October into the spate of patent lawsuits identified competition and price pressure as key motivations for companies to pursue IP infringements more aggressively.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, jinkosolar, longi, patent, solar pv, topcon

Read Next

Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

February 10, 2025
Pricing for new solar and wind projects in China will be determined by the market rather than set at a fixed tariff under new reforms.
shipping_containers_rotterdam_flickr_Luke_Price_cropped_750_500_s

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

February 10, 2025
Factors including import duties and changing tax rates in China have driven up US module prices, according to CEA's latest pricing report.
Image: Gold Green Energy.

Gold Green Energy secure consent for 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

February 10, 2025
South Australia-based solar PV developer Green Gold Energy has received consent from the South Australian government for a 200MW solar-plus-storage site.
Tata Power's Mithapur solar plant.

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

February 7, 2025
TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 4.3GW cell and module manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu.
BlueWave's Rockport solar project has been in operation since 2021. Image: BlueWave

FINANCING ROUND-UP: US community solar attracts billions in private equity funding

February 7, 2025
Three investments into the US community solar sector paint a picture of a fast-growing sector being targeted by private asset managers.
pv index graph jan

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

February 6, 2025
Solar module prices in Europe have risen after months of decline, driven by price increases from Chinese manufacturers and a tight supply of popular modules in the European market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

Features, Editors' Blog

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.